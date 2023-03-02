Colin Fassnidge’s Boozy Baked Potatoes Recipe Is One You’ll Want to Save for Entertaining

It’s been a minute since we shared a nifty baked potato recipe. But you can simply never have too many baked potato recipes, especially when they come from the likes of Colin Fassnidge.

In a recent TikTok video, the well-loved chef shared a low-effort take on oven-baked potatoes that uses wine, vinegar and pancetta to infuse your taters with loads of rich flavour.

Here’s how you can make it for yourself at home.

Wine and vinegar baked potato recipe

As Fassnidge tends to do, the details of this recipe are rather loose, so add in your ingredients as you go, to the degree you feel comfortable with.

What you’ll need:

Potatoes

Chicken salt

Pancetta

Butter

White wine

Thyme

Bay leaves

Marjoram

White vinegar

Directions:

In this video, Fassnidge has pre-prepared an oven tray with full, unpeeled potatoes. Chunks of pancetta have been cut up and tossed with the potatoes. The tray has been “heavily salted”, topped with chicken salt, and coated with thyme, bay leaves and marjoram. He then throws in a knob of butter and pours a generous amount of wine and vinegar over the top. From here, Fassnidge covers the tray with foil and pops it into the oven to bake. Once your potatoes have been baked, Fassnidge shares you can also add chicken on top to bake with your wine and vinegar potatoes.

If you want to watch the original video, you can check it out on TikTok below.

If you’re keen to try more recipes from Colin Fassnidge, check out this recipe for pork crackling, a cheap recipe for corned beef, or his tips for perfect potatoes next.

If you give this recipe for baked potatoes with wine and vinegar a try, let us know how you go in the comments section below. We’d love to hear from you!