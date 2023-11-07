Colin Fassnidge Shares the ‘Best’ Sauce to Use on BBQ Chicken

‘Tis the season for entertaining, and for those of you looking to serve up an easy but delicious BBQ chicken dish, Colin Fassnidge has come through with a recipe that will satisfy almost any guest. This sauce recipe is designed to be drizzled over BBQ chicken, but can also work well with fish or meat – or even over your roast potatoes.

Taking to TikTok, the chef shared that this recipe will get you the “best” roast tomato and pepper dressing or sauce for BBQ dishes. He shared that he even impressed himself with this one.

So, if you’re keen to give it a try, this is how you make the recipe at home. Keep in mind that this can be made on “any BBQ,” so don’t be disheartened if you’re working with a teeny tiny George Foreman grill like yours truly.

Colin Fassnidge’s best BBQ chicken sauce recipe

What you’ll need for your BBQ chicken sauce:

Tomatoes (ideally on the vine)

Red capsicum (or peppers)

Spring onion

Mixed leaves

Lemon

Capers

Parsley

Basil

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Chicken

Directions for your BBQ chicken sauce:

Take tomatoes and peppers and throw them straight on the BBQ “to get a little char on there”. Fassnidge recommended roasting tomatoes on the vine if you can. Get mixed leaves to build a salad base and toss that in a bowl. BBQ your chicken to your taste. Mix capers, parsley, basil, caper juice, spring onion tops, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Mash in your tomatoes and capsicum, and add in a healthy squeeze of lemon juice. Mix together well and pour over your chicken.

You can watch the video where Fassnidge makes the BBQ chicken sauce below.

