ALDI Now Has Bouclé Furniture for You and Your Dog

As we’re sure you’ve noticed by now, we love an ALDI Special Buys deal here at Lifehacker Australia. Another iteration of this glorious shopping event will kick off on March 15, and this time it’s getting fancy with some bouclé furniture.

For those of you who don’t know, bouclé furniture is curly, knotted and aesthetically pleasing appearance. It’s also TikTok’s current style obsession so it’s cool to see ALDI jumping on the trend and offering us some affordable options.

Our top picks from the range are the bouclé fabric round swivel chair for $199 and the queen size bedhead for $99.99. But our favourite product has to be the bouclé memory foam pet bed for $59.99. Yes, your pet can also sleep in a sleek style.

ALDI’s Special Buys range also has a 24L Air Fryer oven and a premium 4-slice toaster if you feel like adding some new products to your kitchen space. Or if you’re living room is looking a little bare, ALDI’s got a Bauhn 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for $429.

You can check out the full list of deals available during ALDI’s next Special Buys sale below.

ALDI’s Contemporary Comfort Special Buys sale

Available from Wednesday 15 March:

Bouclé fabric round swivel chair – $199

Bouclé fabric storage ottoman – $99.99

Bouclé fabric queen-size bedhead – $99.99

Rattan bedside table (black with rattan) – $49.99 each

Rattan bedside table (walnut) – $49.99 each

Rattan chest of 3 drawers (black or walnut) – $129

Woven area rug – $59.99

24L Air Fryer oven – $129

Ribbed glassware – $11.99

Memory foam chair pad – $29.99

Premium 4-slice toaster – $69.99

Premium 1.7L kettle – $49.99

Premium stick mixer – $59.99

Premium acacia wood boards – $19.99

Available from Saturday 18 March:

Bouclé memory foam pet bed – $59.99

Large pet sofa (grey or green) – $169

Small pet sofa (grey or green) – $109

Pet throw blanket – $9.99

Memory foam pet mat – $19.99

Bauhn 50″ 4K Ultra HD TV powred by Tizen – $429

Rattan entertainment unit – $129

Rattan console table and desk – $ 89.99

Premium timber chai – $99.99

C-shaped side table – $39.99

Turntable with speakers – $129

True wireless earbuds – $69.99

Digital radio – $59.99

Before heading across to your local ALDI store for the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here.

Also, don’t forget to pay attention to ALDI’s Special Buys product delays page. It’ll save you from disappointment in case any of your favourite items are running a bit late.

ALDI also has Special Buys online-only items that you can check out here and the catalogue that you’ll find here.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys products don’t last long on shelves, so prepare to get in early if you want to nab all your favourite sale products.

This article on ALDI Special Buys has been updated since its original publish date.