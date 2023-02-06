You Can Already Save Almost $800 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

If you’re thinking about picking up Samsung’s latest and greatest phones, there are plenty of great deals running during the pre-order period. Optus has a clear standout, offering a $799 discount on the 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This brings the effective cost down to $1,850. That’s $100 cheaper than you’d pay for the entry-level Galaxy S23 Ultra outright.

To get this deal, you need to buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra from Optus on a plan, and the discount is applied as a monthly reduction in handset repayments. You’re effectively saving $33 per month on a 24-month term, or $22 per month on a 36-month plan.

Just note that if you leave during your repayment period, you’ll forfeit the remainder of the discount. As such, you’re effectively locked into Optus for two or three years.

Here are Optus’ 24-month plans for 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra:

And here are its 36-month plans:

If you don’t quite want to spring for a phone with more storage than many laptops, Optus is also running discounts on other models. You can save $599 on the 512GB model, or $299 on the 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Here are Optus’ 24-month plans for 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra:

And here are its 36-month plans:

Here are Optus’ 24-month plans for 256 Galaxy S23 Ultra:

And here are its 36-month plans:

These deals all run until February 16.

All Optus postpaid mobile plans are free from excess data charges. If you go over your allowance, you’ll be slowed to speeds of 1.5Mbps instead of paying extra. You can also score discounted access to Optus Sport; you’ll pay $6.99 per month instead of $24.99 per month.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.