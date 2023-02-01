Here’s an Easy Guide to Each of Samsung’s New Galaxy S23 Devices

The time has come for Samsung’s next Galaxy flagship phone. After launching the successful Galaxy S22 models in 2022, Samsung has unveiled its next iterations, the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra.

Samsung S23: All the details you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23

Specs

6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

Cameras: 12MP Ultra Wide, 50MP Wide, 10MP Telephoto, 12MP Front

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

3,900 mAh battery

OS: Android 13

5G Compatible

IP68 water resistance

Features

Across the board, the S23 range has received enhancements in photography and battery life. The S23 series has improved nightography photo modes and a new AI-powered image signal processing algorithm that enhances details and colour tone. There’s also a suite of new tools like an Expert RAW app, that helps level up your photography skills. Videos can also be recorded in 8K at 30 frames per second.

Samsung is also making a push for mobile gaming in its S23 range, with a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that provides the most powerful and efficient platform ever in a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

There’s also been a small boost in terms of processing power and battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S23+

The Samsung. Galaxy S23+ is identical to the S23, except for a bump in the size of the display and battery.

Specs

6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

Cameras: 12MP Ultra Wide, 50MP Wide, 10MP Telephoto, 12MP Front

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

4,700 mAh battery

OS: Android 13

5G Compatible

IP68 water resistance

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Specs

6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Display

120Hz refresh rate

Cameras: 12MP Ultra Wide, 200MP Wide, 2x 10MP Telephoto, 12MP Front

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

5,000 mAh battery

OS: Android 13

5G compatible

IP68 water resistance

Features

As expected, Samsung really pulled out all the stops for its S23 Ultra model.

It features an embedded S Pen in its design and the camera has seen a significant boost. A new 200MP wide camera with an adaptive pixel sensor and optical image stabiliser makes it the most powerful in a Galaxy S23 yet and offers stunning range and detail in photos.

Like the S23 and S23+, the Ultra also has improved nightography and 8K video recording capabilities.

The S23 Ultra also comes ready to support real-time ray tracing, as mobile gaming continues to advance.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Price

As rumours suggested, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phone range has seen a small price rise in Australia. The local pricing details are below:

S23

128GB – $1,349

256GB – $1,449

S23+

256GB – $1,649

512GB – $1,849

S23 Ultra

256GB – $1,949

512GB – $2,249

1TB – $2,649

All devices are available in Green, Lavender, Cream or Phantom Black, with other exclusive colour options available on Samsung’s website.

You can pre-order the new Galaxy S23 devices from February 2 with availability beginning on February 17.

We’ll have the best Samsung S23 plans and pre-order bundles available for you to peruse on Lifehacker later today.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.