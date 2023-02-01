Here’s Every Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ Preorder Plan in Australia

We’ve just played witness to Samsung’s Unpacked Event, where the smartphone giant revealed its brand new Galaxy S23 and S23+ series, which is coming later this year.

The standard model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is set to feature an updated camera that’s been optimised for night and sky photography, in addition to new Bixby features and a more customisable lock screen.

However, its most noticeable update is its new minimalistic design, now that the contoured housing that usually surrounds the rear cameras has been removed. You can check out its full specs down below.

The S23+ is a slightly upgraded version of the base handset, which sports faster charging capabilities as well as a larger battery and bigger storage options.

In good news for those wishing to upgrade from their current smartphone, preorders are now open in Australia, so we’ve gone ahead and compiled all of the new phone plans across Telstra, Optus and Vodafone to make your life easier. If you want to see plans for the S23 Ultra, head here instead.

Go ahead and check them out below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs

Size: 146.3 mm x 70.9 mm x 7.6 mm

146.3 mm x 70.9 mm x 7.6 mm Weight: 167 grams

167 grams Display: AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080

AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080 Processor and RAM: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps

50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps Battery: 3,900mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

3,900mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging Storage: 128GB and 256GB

128GB and 256GB Resistance: IP68

IP68 Colours: Black, Cotton, Green and Purple

Samsung Galaxy S23+ specs

Size: 157.8 mm x 76.2 mm x 7.6 mm

157.8 mm x 76.2 mm x 7.6 mm Weight: 195 grams

195 grams Display: AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor and RAM: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8GB RAM

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8GB RAM Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps

50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps Battery: 4,700mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

4,700mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging Resistance: IP68

IP68 Storage: 256GB and 512GB

256GB and 512GB Colours: Black, Cotton, Green and Purple

Samsung Galaxy S23 release date and pricing in Australia

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ preorders opened today, Thursday, 2 February. However, both models won’t be available in stores until 17 February.

Here’s how much the new Samsung Galaxy S23 will cost you outright:

The 128GB Samsung Galaxy S23 will cost RRP $1,349

The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 will cost RRP $1,449

And here’s how much the new Samsung Galaxy S23+ will set you back:

The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23+ will cost RRP $1,649

The 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23+ will cost RRP $1,849

Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans