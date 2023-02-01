Here’s Every Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ Preorder Plan in Australia

We’ve just played witness to Samsung’s Unpacked Event, where the smartphone giant revealed its brand new Galaxy S23 and S23+ series, which is coming later this year.
The standard model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is set to feature an updated camera that’s been optimised for night and sky photography, in addition to new Bixby features and a more customisable lock screen.
However, its most noticeable update is its new minimalistic design, now that the contoured housing that usually surrounds the rear cameras has been removed. You can check out its full specs down below.
The S23+ is a slightly upgraded version of the base handset, which sports faster charging capabilities as well as a larger battery and bigger storage options.
In good news for those wishing to upgrade from their current smartphone, preorders are now open in Australia, so we’ve gone ahead and compiled all of the new phone plans across Telstra, Optus and Vodafone to make your life easier. If you want to see plans for the S23 Ultra, head here instead.
Samsung Galaxy S23 specs
- Size: 146.3 mm x 70.9 mm x 7.6 mm
- Weight: 167 grams
- Display: AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080
- Processor and RAM: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM
- Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps
- Battery: 3,900mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
- Storage: 128GB and 256GB
- Resistance: IP68
- Colours: Black, Cotton, Green and Purple
Samsung Galaxy S23+ specs
- Size: 157.8 mm x 76.2 mm x 7.6 mm
- Weight: 195 grams
- Display: AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz), 2340 x 1080, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- Processor and RAM: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8GB RAM
- Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps
- Battery: 4,700mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
- Resistance: IP68
- Storage: 256GB and 512GB
- Colours: Black, Cotton, Green and Purple
Samsung Galaxy S23 release date and pricing in Australia
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ preorders opened today, Thursday, 2 February. However, both models won’t be available in stores until 17 February.
Here’s how much the new Samsung Galaxy S23 will cost you outright:
- The 128GB Samsung Galaxy S23 will cost RRP $1,349
- The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 will cost RRP $1,449
And here’s how much the new Samsung Galaxy S23+ will set you back:
- The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23+ will cost RRP $1,649
- The 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23+ will cost RRP $1,849
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans
Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
Optus Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans
24-month 128GB plans
36-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans
Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Optus Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
