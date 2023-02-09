Telstra Will Give You a Free Galaxy Watch5 When You Preorder the Galaxy S23

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Samsung’s latest entry in its flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S23, has finally been unveiled and it’ll be here quite soon. Set to launch on 17 February, the range is set to include a standard handset along with the S23+ and the S23 Ultra. Preorders for the new phone went live last Thursday, with the big three telcos – Optus, Telstra and Vodafone – all offering a different type of preorder deal.

While Optus has the best deal going when it comes to discounted plans, if you’re someone who prefers to get bonus gifts, then you’ll want to check out what Telstra has on offer. If you preorder any Samsung Galaxy S23 model between now and 16 February through Telstra, the provider will also throw in a Galaxy Watch5 (valued at $649) as a bonus gift.

If you’re after a smartwatch and just happen to be someone who likes to keep their tech within the same branded ecosystem, getting the Watch5 with the Galaxy S23 seems like a no-brainer. Released in August last year, the Galaxy Watch5 features include advanced sleep monitoring and coaching to help you get a better night’s rest, along with sensors that will help you keep track of your heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen. It also tells the time.

On top of this Galaxy Watch5 offer, Telstra will also chuck in four months of Spotify Premium ($11.99/month), two months of Binge Standard ($16/month) and three months of Apple TV+ ($9.99/month) as well. All up, that’s a bundle of bonuses worth around $750.

It’s worth noting that while this bonus Galaxy Watch5 is a solid deal, Telstra doesn’t have the cheapest preorder prices on offer – both Optus and Vodafone have lower monthly prices for the new Samsung smartphones. In most cases, Telstra’s monthly prices are roughly $10 more than the cheapest one available.

So if you’d prefer a lower mobile bill with your preorder, then you should check out our roundup of the cheapest plans here.

All of Telstra’s Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

Samsung Galaxy S23+ plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

More Samsung Galaxy S23 plans

You can find Lifehacker Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy S23 plans here: