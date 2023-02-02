Here Are the Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 Plans in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After months of speculation, Samsung has finally opened preorders for its new S series, featuring the all-new Galaxy S23, S23+ and Ultra. Announced during its Unpacked Event, the new models have been given an incremental upgrade to improve its processor, battery life, design and, most importantly, its camera.

If you’re in the habit of replacing your phone each year (or are overdue for an upgrade), we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 plans, so you can find a deal that will give you the most bang for your buck.

Samsung Galaxy S23 release date and pricing in Australia

The entire Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be available in Australia from 17 February.

Here are the starting prices for each model:

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) : from $1,349

: from $1,349 Samsung Galaxy S23+ (256GB) : from $1,649

: from $1,649 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): from $1,949

If you prefer to purchase your new smartphones outright, Amazon Australia is currently running a preorder offer. If you preorder any of the Galaxy S23 series, you’ll receive double the internal storage at no extra cost – eg. if you order the 128GB Galaxy S23, you’ll receive 256GB of storage at no extra cost. Amazon is also offering bonus credit depending on which series model you purchase. You’ll need to have a Prime membership to receive this offer.

The credit you’ll receive depends on which model you preorder, so here’s how that shakes out:

Galaxy S23 : $100 credit

: $100 credit Galaxy S23+: $150 credit

$150 credit Galaxy S23 Ultra: $250 credit

However, you’ll need to use this credit by 17 May 2023.

You can also receive an extra $50 discount if you use the code SHARETHEEPIC when checking out. These offers are all available until 16 February.

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 deals in Australia

For the cheapest monthly plan across all three models, look to Vodafone. Its cheapest plan starts from $82.47 for a 36-month long term and 40GB of data for the 128GB Galaxy S23. Going with Vodafone will net you a Samsung e-voucher valued between $300 to $500.

However, if you want a plan with the best preorder bonus, go with one from Telstra. In this deal, Telstra will throw in a bonus Galaxy Watch5 (valued at $649), along with two months of BINGE, four months of Spotify Premium and three months Apple TV+ for free. Altogether, that’s a whopping $750.93 worth of bonus goodies.

But, if you’re an Optus fan through and through, sign up for one of their plans and you’ll be rewarded with savings up to $799 in repayments for your Galaxy S23 over the course of your plan’s life. Keep in mind that your total savings are dependant on the model and storage size you pick.

Here’s what you can expect with Optus’ new phone plans:

Galaxy S23 (256GB) : Save $100

: Save $100 Galaxy S23+ (256GB) : Save $300

: Save $300 Galaxy S23+ (512GB) : Save $400

: Save $400 Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB ): Save $300

): Save $300 Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB) : Save $600

: Save $600 Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB): Save $800

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy S23+ (256GB) plans.

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy S23+ (256GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) plans

More Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

You can find Lifehacker Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans here: