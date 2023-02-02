‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Here’s Every Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Preorder Plan in Australia

Published 3 hours ago: February 2, 2023 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:mobile plans
samsungsamsung galaxysamsung galaxy s23samsung galaxy s23 ultra
Image: Samsung
Samsung’s Unpacked Event has just come and gone, which included the announcement of its new flagship smartphone range. Unveiled during the event were the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and, of course, the Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features 6.8-inch screen, a powerful new camera, 8K video recording support at 30fps and a solid battery upgrade compared to last year’s model. Overall, the camera has undergone the most improvements out of the range, with 200MP main camera sporting up to 100x zoom, improvements to its night photography capabilities and a new feature called “Astrophoto”, which allows users to capture better photos of stars in the sky.

In terms of its design, Samsung has ditched the contour housing around its rear cameras, making for a sleeker, more simplified design. If you want to have a look at the full specs, you can check it out below.

To help you out, we’ve collated all of the best new Galaxy S23 Ultra plans available through Telstra, Vodafone and Optus, so you can preorder the new Samsung ahead of its release date.

If you’re interested in the S23/S23+ instead, you can head here to check out our round-up of new phone plans.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs

samsung s23 ultra
Image: Samsung
  • Size: 163.4 mm x 78.1 mm x 8.9 mm
  • Weight: 233 grams
  • Display: AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display with a 120hz refresh rate, 3088 x 1440, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Cameras: 200MP main , 12MP ultrawide, 10MP periscope elephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps
  • Battery: 5,00mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
  • Storage: 256GB (8GB), 512GB (12GB) and 1TB (12GB)
  • Resistance: IP68
  • Colours: Black, Green, Cream, Lavender

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra release date and pricing in Australia

Image: Samsung

Preorders for the freshly announced Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opened today on Thursday, 2 February. Unfortunately, the Ultra won’t be in your wanting hands until 17 February, so you’ll just have to wait a smidge longer.

Here’s how much a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will retail for:

  • The 256GB model will cost RRP $1,949
  • The 512GB model will cost RRP $2,249
  • The 1TB model will cost RRP $2,649

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

Samsung S23 ultra
Image: Samsung

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

