Here’s Every Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Preorder Plan in Australia

Samsung’s Unpacked Event has just come and gone, which included the announcement of its new flagship smartphone range. Unveiled during the event were the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and, of course, the Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features 6.8-inch screen, a powerful new camera, 8K video recording support at 30fps and a solid battery upgrade compared to last year’s model. Overall, the camera has undergone the most improvements out of the range, with 200MP main camera sporting up to 100x zoom, improvements to its night photography capabilities and a new feature called “Astrophoto”, which allows users to capture better photos of stars in the sky.

In terms of its design, Samsung has ditched the contour housing around its rear cameras, making for a sleeker, more simplified design. If you want to have a look at the full specs, you can check it out below.

To help you out, we’ve collated all of the best new Galaxy S23 Ultra plans available through Telstra, Vodafone and Optus, so you can preorder the new Samsung ahead of its release date.

If you’re interested in the S23/S23+ instead, you can head here to check out our round-up of new phone plans.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs

Size: 163.4 mm x 78.1 mm x 8.9 mm

163.4 mm x 78.1 mm x 8.9 mm Weight: 233 grams

233 grams Display: AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display with a 120hz refresh rate, 3088 x 1440, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display with a 120hz refresh rate, 3088 x 1440, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Cameras: 200MP main , 12MP ultrawide, 10MP periscope elephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps

200MP main , 12MP ultrawide, 10MP periscope elephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps Battery: 5,00mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

5,00mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging Storage: 256GB (8GB), 512GB (12GB) and 1TB (12GB)

256GB (8GB), 512GB (12GB) and 1TB (12GB) Resistance: IP68

IP68 Colours: Black, Green, Cream, Lavender

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra release date and pricing in Australia

Preorders for the freshly announced Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opened today on Thursday, 2 February. Unfortunately, the Ultra won’t be in your wanting hands until 17 February, so you’ll just have to wait a smidge longer.

Here’s how much a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will retail for:

The 256GB model will cost RRP $1,949

The 512GB model will cost RRP $2,249

The 1TB model will cost RRP $2,649

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

