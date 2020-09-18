Samsung’s Got a Bunch of Smartphone Deals Going Right Now

We might be coming up to iPhone season, but now is a surprisingly great time to buy a Samsung smartphone. If you’re looking to save on an S20 or the newly released Galaxy Note 20, a whole host of telcos are running some seriously great promos. Hell, you can even get a discount on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the best Samsung smartphone deals around right now.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G deals

While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is still factory fresh, Woolworths Mobile is already offering a huge $468 discount on Samsung’s latest phablet. That’s the equivalent of saving $19.50 per month on a 24-month term. This offer is available until September 21.

This means Woolworths Mobile is the only telco to offer Note 20 Ultra 5G plans under $100 per month if you want to pay your phone off over two years. Our pick is the $96 per month plan with 20GB. It is however worth being aware that while Woolies is powered by the Telstra network, it doesn’t have access to 5G at this stage.

If you’re after a plan with 5G, Optus is offering a $200 discount on the Note 20 Ultra 5G, which is equivalent to $8.33 per month on a 24-month term. Optus’ 24-month plans start at $113.94 per month for the phone and a 10GB allowance. This offer is available until September 22.

Vodafone has also seemingly cut the Note 20 Ultra’s RRP, with a $96.62 per month plan with 10GB.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G deals

Woolies is also extending the rather generous $468 discount to the much more affordable Galaxy Note 20 5G. Once again, that’s a saving of $19.50 per month on a 24-month term. This means you’re looking at $81 per month for a 20GB plan or $91 per month for a 40GB plan. This offer is available until September 21.

Alternatively, Optus has a $200 discount which means you can get the Note 20 from $99.36 per month with 10GB on a 24-month term. This offer is available until September 22.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G deals

Vodafone has your cheapest options if you’re after an S20 5G. Paying $73.66 per month gets you the phone and 10GB on a 24-month term, or $78.66 per month will take your allowance to 50GB.

If you go for the 50GB plan, you’ll also save a further $10 per month during your first 12 months with Vodafone. This means you’ll only pay $68.66 per month for your first year.

Woolworths and Optus are both also offering discounts on the Galaxy S20 5G. With Woolies you’ll save $360 over 24 months (equivalent to $15 per month) or $200 over 24 months Optus (equivalent to $8.33 per month). Woolworths’ offer is available until September 21, and Optus’ until September 22.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G deals

It’s a similar story when it comes to the Galaxy S20+ 5G. Vodafone comes out on top with an $82.66 plan with 10GB and Woolies follows with an $85.50 per month plan with 20GB of data, which is available until September 21.

Vodafone may still be a better choice if you’re looking for a larger allowance. $87.66 per month gets you a 50GB Galaxy S20+ 5G plan, and you’ll only pay $77.66 per month for your first 12 months on the plan. Not bad!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G deals

At present, Woolworths Mobile is the only telco taking online pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but it’s sweetening the pot by offering a $250 discount. Considering the Fold 2 is a $2,999 phone, any savings are welcome. You’ll also get a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds Live valued at $319. Pre-orders run until September 25.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.