Gaze Upon Samsung’s New Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro

Samsung revealed its newest fitness wearable overnight, the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. I know what you’re thinking: another watch? Let’s dig into what makes Samsung’s newest smartwatch worth wearing.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5: Specs and features

Samsung’s new iteration of the Galaxy Watch5 builds on the features and design of the Watch4.

The watch is equipped with a BioActive sensor that monitors optical heart rate, electrical heart rate, and bioelectrical impedance analysis which provides heart rate, blood oxygen levels and can even tell you how stressed you are.

Blood pressure monitoring and ECG readings are also part of the Watch5’s repertoire.

Samsung claims the Watch 5 is even more accurate thanks to an increased surface area of direct wrist contact and a new temperature sensor that uses infrared technology for more pinpoint readings.

Like the previous iteration, it can also measure your body composition and track your sleep.

As always, Samsung has put focus on the battery with its next-gen watch, claiming that the Galaxy Watch5 has a 13% larger battery that provides eight hours of sleep tracking with just 8 minutes of charging.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Watch5 is built with a Sapphire Crystal display that provides an extra layer of durability. The Watch5 will also soon be capable of Google Maps directions from your wrist without the need for a connected smartphone.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: What’s the difference?

In 2022 Samsung has decided to introduce the Galaxy Watch5 Pro which it says is its most durable and feature-packed watch yet.

The Watch5 pro is aimed at folks who love the great outdoors thanks to its makeup of premium materials that are designed to resist enhanced wear and tear. This includes Sapphire Crystal and a new D-Buckle Sport Band.

The Watch5 Pro also has the largest battery yet which is 60% larger than the Watch4 and introduces something called GPX that allows you to download hiking and cycling routes and then get directions from your wrist.

Australian pricing and availability

Ok, let’s get to the important stuff. When and where can you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch5?

The Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in aluminium, graphite, pink gold and silver. The Watch5 Pro will be sold in titanium, titanium black and titanium grey colours.

The Australian pricing for both is as follows:

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm (BT) – $499

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm (LTE) – $599

Galaxy Watch 5 44mm (BT) – $549

Galaxy Watch 5 44mm (LTE) – $649

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm (BT) – $799

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm (LTE) – $849

Both Samsung smartwatches will be available for pre-order from August 11 with sales beginning September 2.

A bonus set of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are available with pre-orders of the Galaxy Watches through Optus, Vodafone, and Telstra.

Samsung also announced its new Flip4 and Fold4 devices at its Unpacked event last night, which you can read up on here.