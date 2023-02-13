ALDI Is Slinging Red Roses From $8 This Valentine’s Day

ICYMI, it’s the Valentine’s Day season, which means everyone has roses on the brain. The flower variety and the sex toy variety. If you’re looking to buy someone special a rose to show them a little love, but don’t want to spend a bomb, ALDI is here to help with its cheap V-Day offering.

As of February 12, 2023, ALDI Australia is slinging cheap red roses, with the intention of giving those who are feeling the pinch right now (all of us) a chance to give a romantic gift without a gag-inducing price tag.

Here’s what’s on offer this Valentine’s Day at ALDI Australia.

ALDI Valentine’s Day roses

If you’re keen to get your hands on some affordable flowers this Valentine’s Day, here’s what ALDI has on offer right now.

A dozen red roses are going for just $25

A single red rose is on sale for $8

You can also grab from the seasonal bouquet range

Pair your blooms with an award-winning South Point Estate Rosé, priced at just $4.99

While there is certainly no shortage of options when it comes to shopping for fresh flowers on Valentine’s Day, nabbing a dozen roses for under $50 is unheard of – especially at this time of year. So, it’s certainly worth a peek if you’re considering giving flowers this year.

Once you’ve got those flowers in hand, you’ll want to keep the thriving as long as you can. So to help with that, here is a list of hacks set to keep roses (and other flowers) fresh longer.

If blooms are not your style, there are loads of other options available, of course. May we point you in the direction of V-Day inspired cheesecake recipe next as an example? Oh, and if you’re an ALDI lover, be sure to shop the latest deals in kitchen utensils and appliances so you can whip up this dessert with no trouble.