Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Won’t Expose the Fact That You (Almost) Forgot

Hoo boy, if you’re reading this right now, you’re probably desperate to find a last minute Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart. Otherwise, it could be to the doghouse for you. But hey, we’re not here to judge.

It’s rough when your schedule’s jam-packed and all the shops close before you finish. While you can look online, it’s hard to wade through thousands of websites to cross-check cut-off times or decide which gift card you’re going to go with.

Fortunately, that’s why you have us. We’ve put together a list of our favourite last-minute gift ideas that are just perfect for him or her this Valentine’s Day. They’ll no doubt be left with a big grin and blushed cheeks.

The best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts in Australia

Flowers

When you think about Valentine’s Day, flowers are sure to be one of the first things that spring to mind. In the lead-up to the big day, hundreds of people flock to their local florists to throw their money at whatever bouquet they can find.

Well, you can do that safely from the comfort of your own home. LVLY allows same day delivery to metro areas across most states, so long as you order before 5pm that day. Otherwise, if you’re reading this on the day before, you can secure next day delivery when you order before 2pm.

Experiences

If you’re too late to grab a physical gift, an experience voucher is an incredibly thoughtful idea. From helicopter rides and swimming with sharks to a gourmet cooking lesson, there’s no shortage of companies offering the best experiences possible.

Red Balloon has hundreds of experience for every kind of couple, while Adrenaline has a range of gift voucher options broken down by price.

If you’re based in Sydney or nearby, ClassBento also has a bunch of interesting date ideas, including a glass blowing class and a pottery and sip date night. But if you’re feeling a little bougie, you can buy a gift voucher from Luxury Escapes and help your sweetheart plan a romantic getaway for both of you to enjoy.

Spa Voucher

We may only be two months in but it’s already been a long year so a spa voucher would be well-received by just about anyone. Endota is Australia’s largest spa with 100 locations across the country. You can choose a specific treatment (if you know they love a facial) or opt for a Freedom Gift Card between $25-2000 for the recipient to choose a package themselves.

Streaming Services

If you and your significant other love nothing more than curling up and watching a movie, a streaming subscription gift is a great idea.

New shows like The Sex Lives of College Girls and Euphoria are currently available on Binge – great if you both love to be up to date with the latest shows. If you both love a good scare, Shudder is home to the freakiest, spookiest movies around the world. For those who prefer more wholesome viewing, a Disney+ subscription is the way to go. Amazon Prime Video also has a huge range of movies and TV shows on offer, and once you’re a member you can enjoy other perks like free shipping on Amazon orders. You can sign up here.

Shopping Gift Cards

Think gift cards are impersonal? Think again. Plenty of people like them and as far as last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas go, they’re a great option. For maximum flexibility, pick a gift card that’s usable with an online store or for digital media; that way, your recipient can enjoy some leisurely online shopping.

Fashion

THE ICONIC – Men’s and women’s fashion, beauty and wellness.

Net-A-Porter – High profile fashion brands live here.

P.E Nation – Perfect if your partner lives and breathes fitness.

Beauty

Adore Beauty – Skincare, haircare, makeup and more.

Sephora – Give the gift of big name beauty brands.

Other

Lovehoney – Sex toys, lingerie and more for a romantic evening.

Bed Threads – Take them to bed on Australia’s most loved sheets.

Catch – They’ll be spoilt for choice with thousands of products.

Amazon – From beauty and homewares to tech and gaming, there’s something for everyone here.

Amazon Australia currently has a sale on right now where you can enjoy 15% off select gift cards, including DoorDash, Twitch, Cotton On and Kayo Sports.

Book Gift Certificates

Books are an extremely popular gifting choice, but what happens if you’re not sure which genre to gift? Or, you’ve run out of time to account for shipping? A book certificate is the answer to all your problems.

Booktopia is home to thousands of enticing genres, so it’s not hard to see why Australians love buying their books from here. Gift certificates start from $20 and go all the way to $300 if you’re feeling extra generous. When they curl up with their nose deep in their next read, they’ll thank you. Dymocks and QBD also offer gift cards if they prefer to go in store to peruse the aisles of books.

If your partner loves to devour books, but never has the time to actually sit and read them, an Audible subscription is a great gift idea. Subscriptions start at $16.45 a month and give them access to thousands of titles.

Monthly Subscriptions

Gifting a subscription is a great way to ensure your gift keeps on giving long after Valentine’s Day.

If your recipient loves beauty and wellness, a Bellabox subscription is guaranteed to be a winner. If a glass of wine at the end of the week is more their style, look no further than a Vinomofo subscription – you’ll earn their adoration for that one. Naked Wines is also a great option as they support local, independent winemakers so it’s like two gifts in one.

If it’s your first Valentine’s together and you’re really unsure of what they might like, Cratejoy has thousands of subscription boxes available that cover all areas of interest.

Travel

If you’ve been dreaming of taking a trip together but the pandemic has got in the way, this is the perfect thing to look forward to. If you’re wary of booking an actual ticket given the current circumstances, Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar all offer gift vouchers.