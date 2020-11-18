Aldi Is Slinging Some Wildly Cheap Fans for Summer

Summer is here, my soon-to-be-sweaty friends. And that means you’re probably going to want to be in close proximity to a top-quality fan like, yesterday.

Lucky for us, Aldi has dropped some very affordable options if you’re in the market for a fan or air purifier.

A lot of these babies have been turning heads because of their sweet price points, and similar-functions to other, more expensive brands (cough, Dyson, cough).

Here’s what’s on offer if you want to cool your little bods down this summer season:

DeLonghi 3D Comfort 3-in-1 Cooling Fan, $299:

This baby offers three modes (clean, warm and cool air); has a 360 degree double layer particulate air filter – removing up to 99.9 per cent of fine particles; offers an ECO function, and is remote controllable. Good to know you can cool your room without moving from the bed.

Bladeless Air Purifier Fan, $149:

This space-aged-looking device (which has been compared to Dyson’s Pure Cool Desk Fan) has nine speeds; WiFi operation (it can be linked to your Google Assistant); digital display and (once again) can be controlled via remote control if you like.

Premium Tower Fan with WiFi, $99.99:

This Aldi-stocked fan stands at 117cm tall; boasts three speed settings and three wind modes (normal, natural and sleep). It also has WiFi function (hook it up to your Google Assistant); offers a 12-hour timer and yes, has a remote control as well.

Air Circulator Fan, $69.99:

Stirling’s fan comes with four speed settings; an eight-hour timer; touch pad with LED and three wind modes (sleep, natural and normal).

Pedestal Fan with Remote Control, $39.99:

If you’re after a standard pedestal fan, this gem is pretty damn affordable. It’s a simple product but comes with three breeze modes, three speed settings and remote control functionality.

Ultrasonic Humidifier, $29.99:

Last, for the humidifier lovers out there. Aldi is selling this little gem which is advertised as being suitable for rooms up to 25m2. It can run for 13 hours, has an adjustable 360 degree moisture output; is fitted with LED night light colours, and has a nifty built-in aroma tray with essential oils. Oh, it’ll also automatically shutdown when water levels drop too low, and has overheat protection.

