Forget Flowers, These Rose Sex Toys Are the Only Gifts You Need This V-Day

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been on TikTok in any capacity over the last year, chances are you may have heard the hype surrounding The Rose Toy vibrator. It’s a sex toy that exploded (lol) onto the scene in 2021, and folks quickly became obsessed with the oral sex simulator designed for clitoral stimulation.

At the time of writing, the hashtag #TheRoseToy has amassed 223.3 million views – not an inconsequential amount of eyeballs. However, as has been reported, the first iteration of the toy was being sold on Amazon, and folks were purchasing toys from assorted sellers, leading to inconsistencies in quality and enjoyment.

Since that point, global sex toy brand Lovehoney has decided to join the party – launching its own version of the rose-style vibrator. And, well… people have been pretty pleased with the result.

Lovehoney’s original take on the rose vibrator has been floating around for a while now, and with reviews building up now, we can say it appears that customers are loving this sweet-looking toy. In a nutshell: it works fast, and it’s great to travel with. There are a lot of “wow” quotes laced throughout.

Now, the sex toy brand has expanded the rose range to offer new ways to access pleasure with its petals.

So, what is there to know?

Tell me more about this rose vibrator

When it comes to the original Clitoral Suction Stimulator, this baby is designed to look like a pretty little rose – which means it’s discreet as they come – and it fits comfortably in the palm of your hand.

And while the rose vibrator appears to be a delicate thing, it has been fitted with 10 settings – more than enough for most users to find their groove. It’s made of body-safe silicone and is completely waterproof, so you can take this new buddy with you almost anywhere – it also only has two buttons, so it’s very simple to use.

Pleasure Air Technology (simulated oral sex) paired with water-based lube is the recommended recipe for a great time with the rose toy.

It’s also USB rechargeable, meaning batteries aren’t a worry.

Some reviews did note that the rose is a little louder than they’d like, others shared it’s still no match for the Womanizer, and some highlighted it isn’t the best for partnered sex, but all in all, this little toy is effective enough that users are singing its praises (in more ways than one).

You can grab it from Lovehoney for $79.95.

The Lovehoney Rose Glow 2-in-1 Clitoral Suction Stimulator with Egg Vibrator ($89.95) is one of the new products in the line and offers 9 vibe functions (for the egg bulb) and 10 suction functions (for the rose).

Lastly, the Floral Fantasy Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator with G-Spot Vibrator ($89.95) combines suction tech with a flexible, G-spot stroking handle for folks who enjoy the best of both worlds.

Oh, and hot tip. Holding down the two buttons at once will put your rose toy (any of the models) into travel mode, helping you avoid an awkward sitch while taking your next trip.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.