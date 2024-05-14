Etihad Airways Sale: Here’s Your Chance to Score an Affordable Flight to Europe

As Europe enters summer it is becoming prime time for Aussies to ditch the cold and hop on over to the northern hemisphere to soak up the warmth. To help with that quest, Etihad Airways has launched a new Euro-Summer sale with special deals from select Australian cities to European locations.

So, if you’re keen to start planning your 2024 Europe summer, here is a guide to the Etihad Airways deals and when you can travel with them.

Etihad Airways sale: What deals are running?

Running for just a few days until May 16, the Etihad Europe sale includes deals on airfares between June 1 and September 30 this year (aka peak summer dates).

Etihad shared that a couple of stand-out fares include tickets to Mykonos, which start at $2,065, and tickets to Rome, which begin at $1,926. Some more fares to consider, however, include:

Economy Class return Etihad fares

Origin Destination Starting price (AUD) Sydney Antalya 2,682 Sydney Athens 1,816 Sydney Barcelona 1,997 Sydney Geneva 1,999 Sydney Madrid 2,127 Sydney Malaga 2,214 Sydney Milan 1,848 Sydney Mykonos 2,117 Sydney Nice 2,182 Sydney Rome 1,926 Sydney Santorini 2,262 Sydney Zurich 2,074 Melbourne Antalya 1,997 Melbourne Athens 1,722 Melbourne Barcelona 2,026 Melbourne Geneva 1,942 Melbourne Madrid 2,006 Melbourne Malaga 2,124 Melbourne Milan 1,881 Melbourne Mykonos 2,065 Melbourne Nice 2,284 Melbourne Rome 1,991 Melbourne Santorini 1,970 Melbourne Zurich 1,881

Business Class return Etihad fares

Origin Destination Starting price (AUD) Sydney Antalya 13,330 Sydney Athens 9,486 Sydney Barcelona 9,499 Sydney Geneva 9,761 Sydney Madrid 10,270 Sydney Malaga 10,585 Sydney Milan 8,333 Sydney Mykonos 10,093 Sydney Nice 10,910 Sydney Rome 9,405 Sydney Santorini 10,127 Sydney Zurich 8,782 Melbourne Antalya 11,221 Melbourne Athens 7,284 Melbourne Barcelona 6,524 Melbourne Geneva 6,636 Melbourne Madrid 6,018 Melbourne Malaga 7,471 Melbourne Milan 6,736 Melbourne Mykonos 8,297 Melbourne Nice 7,310 Melbourne Rome 7,208 Melbourne Santorini 7,971 Melbourne Zurich 6,602

With discounted fares to destinations across Greece, Italy, France and Switzerland, you have access to a solid number of European entry points, should you wish to plan a trip to explore this part of the world in 2024. You can search through the Etihad Airways sale in more depth for yourselves on the website here. Happy travelling, pals!

Lead Image Credit: iStock/Supplied

This article has been updated with the latest information.