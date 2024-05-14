Level Up Your Life

Etihad Airways Sale: Here’s Your Chance to Score an Affordable Flight to Europe

As Europe enters summer it is becoming prime time for Aussies to ditch the cold and hop on over to the northern hemisphere to soak up the warmth. To help with that quest, Etihad Airways has launched a new Euro-Summer sale with special deals from select Australian cities to European locations.

So, if you’re keen to start planning your 2024 Europe summer, here is a guide to the Etihad Airways deals and when you can travel with them.

Etihad Airways sale: What deals are running?

Running for just a few days until May 16, the Etihad Europe sale includes deals on airfares between June 1 and September 30 this year (aka peak summer dates).

Etihad shared that a couple of stand-out fares include tickets to Mykonos, which start at $2,065, and tickets to Rome, which begin at $1,926. Some more fares to consider, however, include:

Economy Class return Etihad fares

Origin DestinationStarting price (AUD)
SydneyAntalya2,682
SydneyAthens1,816
SydneyBarcelona1,997
SydneyGeneva1,999
SydneyMadrid2,127
SydneyMalaga2,214
SydneyMilan1,848
SydneyMykonos2,117
SydneyNice2,182
SydneyRome1,926
SydneySantorini2,262
SydneyZurich2,074
MelbourneAntalya1,997
MelbourneAthens1,722
MelbourneBarcelona2,026
MelbourneGeneva1,942
MelbourneMadrid2,006
MelbourneMalaga2,124
MelbourneMilan1,881
MelbourneMykonos2,065
MelbourneNice2,284
MelbourneRome1,991
MelbourneSantorini1,970
MelbourneZurich1,881

Business Class return Etihad fares

Origin DestinationStarting price (AUD)
SydneyAntalya13,330
SydneyAthens9,486
SydneyBarcelona9,499
SydneyGeneva9,761
SydneyMadrid10,270
SydneyMalaga10,585
SydneyMilan8,333
SydneyMykonos10,093
SydneyNice10,910
SydneyRome9,405
SydneySantorini10,127
SydneyZurich8,782
MelbourneAntalya11,221
MelbourneAthens7,284
MelbourneBarcelona6,524
MelbourneGeneva6,636
MelbourneMadrid6,018
MelbourneMalaga7,471
MelbourneMilan6,736
MelbourneMykonos8,297
MelbourneNice7,310
MelbourneRome7,208
MelbourneSantorini7,971
MelbourneZurich6,602

With discounted fares to destinations across Greece, Italy, France and Switzerland, you have access to a solid number of European entry points, should you wish to plan a trip to explore this part of the world in 2024. You can search through the Etihad Airways sale in more depth for yourselves on the website here. Happy travelling, pals!

Lead Image Credit: iStock/Supplied

This article has been updated with the latest information.

