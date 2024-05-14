Etihad Airways Sale: Here’s Your Chance to Score an Affordable Flight to Europe

As Europe enters summer it is becoming prime time for Aussies to ditch the cold and hop on over to the northern hemisphere to soak up the warmth. To help with that quest, Etihad Airways has launched a new Euro-Summer sale with special deals from select Australian cities to European locations.
So, if you’re keen to start planning your 2024 Europe summer, here is a guide to the Etihad Airways deals and when you can travel with them.
Etihad Airways sale: What deals are running?
Running for just a few days until May 16, the Etihad Europe sale includes deals on airfares between June 1 and September 30 this year (aka peak summer dates).
Etihad shared that a couple of stand-out fares include tickets to Mykonos, which start at $2,065, and tickets to Rome, which begin at $1,926. Some more fares to consider, however, include:
Economy Class return Etihad fares
|Origin
|Destination
|Starting price (AUD)
|Sydney
|Antalya
|2,682
|Sydney
|Athens
|1,816
|Sydney
|Barcelona
|1,997
|Sydney
|Geneva
|1,999
|Sydney
|Madrid
|2,127
|Sydney
|Malaga
|2,214
|Sydney
|Milan
|1,848
|Sydney
|Mykonos
|2,117
|Sydney
|Nice
|2,182
|Sydney
|Rome
|1,926
|Sydney
|Santorini
|2,262
|Sydney
|Zurich
|2,074
|Melbourne
|Antalya
|1,997
|Melbourne
|Athens
|1,722
|Melbourne
|Barcelona
|2,026
|Melbourne
|Geneva
|1,942
|Melbourne
|Madrid
|2,006
|Melbourne
|Malaga
|2,124
|Melbourne
|Milan
|1,881
|Melbourne
|Mykonos
|2,065
|Melbourne
|Nice
|2,284
|Melbourne
|Rome
|1,991
|Melbourne
|Santorini
|1,970
|Melbourne
|Zurich
|1,881
Business Class return Etihad fares
|Origin
|Destination
|Starting price (AUD)
|Sydney
|Antalya
|13,330
|Sydney
|Athens
|9,486
|Sydney
|Barcelona
|9,499
|Sydney
|Geneva
|9,761
|Sydney
|Madrid
|10,270
|Sydney
|Malaga
|10,585
|Sydney
|Milan
|8,333
|Sydney
|Mykonos
|10,093
|Sydney
|Nice
|10,910
|Sydney
|Rome
|9,405
|Sydney
|Santorini
|10,127
|Sydney
|Zurich
|8,782
|Melbourne
|Antalya
|11,221
|Melbourne
|Athens
|7,284
|Melbourne
|Barcelona
|6,524
|Melbourne
|Geneva
|6,636
|Melbourne
|Madrid
|6,018
|Melbourne
|Malaga
|7,471
|Melbourne
|Milan
|6,736
|Melbourne
|Mykonos
|8,297
|Melbourne
|Nice
|7,310
|Melbourne
|Rome
|7,208
|Melbourne
|Santorini
|7,971
|Melbourne
|Zurich
|6,602
With discounted fares to destinations across Greece, Italy, France and Switzerland, you have access to a solid number of European entry points, should you wish to plan a trip to explore this part of the world in 2024. You can search through the Etihad Airways sale in more depth for yourselves on the website here. Happy travelling, pals!
Lead Image Credit: iStock/Supplied
This article has been updated with the latest information.
