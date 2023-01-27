‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Splash Blanket Have Dropped a Sexy Splash Kit Just in Time for V-Day

Tiffany Forbes

Published 47 mins ago: January 27, 2023 at 1:31 pm -
Filed to:splash blanket
valentine's day
Image: Friends / Splash Blanket
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As of today, you’ve got only 18 (yes, 18!) days until our favourite day of love — Valentine’s Day for those of you playing along at home. So, if you don’t want to be *that* partner (aka the one who shows up the evening of with yet another last-minute box of heart-shaped choccies), then we’ve got a little something that might spice things up.

Introducing: Splash Blanket’s new Splash Kit. A gift guaranteed to put the V in Valentine’s Day (aka a treat for the both of you).

splash blanket, squirt blanket, sex blanket, valentine's day
Image: Splash Blanket

Now, you’re probably hankering to know what’s actually inside this box of goodies. So, let’s get right into it. Kicking off strong, you can’t have a Splash Blanket kit without getting one of the famous splash blankets itself, so of course, this kit includes an Onyx XS waterproof squirt/sex blanket. This will come in handy because you’ll also get your choice of the Sacred Squirter (a glass dildo) in its 1.0 or 2.0 version — and a neat little case to keep it in.

You can then add on the Yinn Lubricant (choosing between a water base or oil base), as well as a pleasure wand vibrator in Flick (for clit-flicking) or Suki (for clit-suction), too.

How much will this baby set you back? Generally, the Splash Kit retails for $301.99, but as a treat from Splash Blanket to you, they’re offering a cheeky 15% off this Valentine’s Day. All you have to do is pop the code ‘VDAY2023’ into the checkout, and you can take this box home for $256.69. A bargain, if you ask us.

Interested in checking it out in all its glory? Head here. Of course, you can also purchase their other squirt/sex blanket goodies here, too.

Happy shopping!

More From Lifehacker Australia

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

