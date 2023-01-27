Splash Blanket Have Dropped a Sexy Splash Kit Just in Time for V-Day

As of today, you’ve got only 18 (yes, 18!) days until our favourite day of love — Valentine’s Day for those of you playing along at home. So, if you don’t want to be *that* partner (aka the one who shows up the evening of with yet another last-minute box of heart-shaped choccies), then we’ve got a little something that might spice things up.
Introducing: Splash Blanket’s new Splash Kit. A gift guaranteed to put the V in Valentine’s Day (aka a treat for the both of you).
Now, you’re probably hankering to know what’s actually inside this box of goodies. So, let’s get right into it. Kicking off strong, you can’t have a Splash Blanket kit without getting one of the famous splash blankets itself, so of course, this kit includes an Onyx XS waterproof squirt/sex blanket. This will come in handy because you’ll also get your choice of the Sacred Squirter (a glass dildo) in its 1.0 or 2.0 version — and a neat little case to keep it in.
You can then add on the Yinn Lubricant (choosing between a water base or oil base), as well as a pleasure wand vibrator in Flick (for clit-flicking) or Suki (for clit-suction), too.
How much will this baby set you back? Generally, the Splash Kit retails for $301.99, but as a treat from Splash Blanket to you, they’re offering a cheeky 15% off this Valentine’s Day. All you have to do is pop the code ‘VDAY2023’ into the checkout, and you can take this box home for $256.69. A bargain, if you ask us.
Interested in checking it out in all its glory? Head here. Of course, you can also purchase their other squirt/sex blanket goodies here, too.
Happy shopping!
