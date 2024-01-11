At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

So, in an effort to bring you more of the good stuff, we’ve created this dedicated shopping page where you can find all the week’s best sales in one place. This week, we’ve got a little taste of everything because the Black Friday sales are on the horizon, so lots of big retailers have started their sales early. Here’s what’s on offer.

The best sales we’ve spotted this week on the Internet:

SNDYS Avani Dress $86.25 (usually $115) While THE ICONIC has a nice little 25% off summer sale happening RN, if you ned a little something to freshen up your wardrobe. Shop THE ICONIC Lovehoney Womanizer Classic Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator $109.97 (usually $199.95) Lovehoney has a sweet sale where you can score up to 60% off RN. Shop Lovehoney Cotton On Scoop Back One Piece $29.99 (usually $39.99) Right now, Cotton On has a huge sale on swimwear where you can get 30% off when you shop online. Shop Cotton On

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute $994 (usually $1,549) Dyson’s has a cheeky sale on some of its best-selling vacuums, hot tools, and purifying fans Shop Dyson Emma Diamond Hybrid II Mattress $780 (usually $1,560) Score yourself 50% off Emma’s best-selling Diamond Hybrid II Mattress Shop Emma Sleep Meta Quest 2 (256GB) $499.99 (usually $589.99) With the release of the Meta Quest 3, it makes sense that the MQ 2 would go on sale at the moment. Shop Meta Quest 2

Nike Mens Sb Chron 2 Shoe $80 (usually $100) Need some fresh sneakers for summer? SurfStitch currently has up to 40% off a bunch of gear right now. Shop Nike Thrills Enigma Bowling Shirt $99.99 (usually $74.99) THE ICONIC’s summer sale has a decent discount on men’s clothing. Shop THE ICONIC SurfStitch Levi’s 501 Original Short To The Millenium Short $95.96 (usually $119.95) SurfStitch has also joined in on the fun with up to 40% off men’s and women’s clothing. Shop SurfStitch