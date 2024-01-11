The Internet is filled with an overwhelming amount of stuff, especially when you’re shopping for something specific. That’s where we come in. We spend hours every day scouring the Internet for the best sales and deals across tech, fashion, homewares, beauty and more to bring you deals worth spending your hard-earned money on.
So, in an effort to bring you more of the good stuff, we’ve created this dedicated shopping page where you can find all the week’s best sales in one place. This week, we’ve got a little taste of everything because the Black Friday sales are on the horizon, so lots of big retailers have started their sales early. Here’s what’s on offer.
The best sales we’ve spotted this week on the Internet:
SNDYS Avani Dress
$86.25 (usually $115)
While THE ICONIC has a nice little 25% off summer sale happening RN, if you ned a little something to freshen up your wardrobe.
Lovehoney Womanizer Classic Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
$109.97 (usually $199.95)
Lovehoney has a sweet sale where you can score up to 60% off RN.
Cotton On Scoop Back One Piece
$29.99 (usually $39.99)
Right now, Cotton On has a huge sale on swimwear where you can get 30% off when you shop online.
Dyson Gen5detect Absolute
$994 (usually $1,549)
Dyson’s has a cheeky sale on some of its best-selling vacuums, hot tools, and purifying fans
Emma Diamond Hybrid II Mattress
$780 (usually $1,560)
Score yourself 50% off Emma’s best-selling Diamond Hybrid II Mattress
Meta Quest 2 (256GB)
$499.99 (usually $589.99)
With the release of the Meta Quest 3, it makes sense that the MQ 2 would go on sale at the moment.
Nike Mens Sb Chron 2 Shoe
$80 (usually $100)
Need some fresh sneakers for summer? SurfStitch currently has up to 40% off a bunch of gear right now.
Thrills Enigma Bowling Shirt
$99.99 (usually $74.99)
THE ICONIC’s summer sale has a decent discount on men’s clothing.
SurfStitch Levi’s 501 Original Short To The Millenium Short
$95.96 (usually $119.95)
SurfStitch has also joined in on the fun with up to 40% off men’s and women’s clothing.
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.