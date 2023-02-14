24 Australian Festivals Worth Booking a Holiday For

A couple of weeks back, we took a look at the biggest bar and restaurant openings around Australia for early 2023. The Tourism Australia Hot List highlighted a long list of venues worthy of your time and attention this year, and we thought we’d share that insight with you all. Now, we’re turning to festivals.
Referring back to the same Tourism Australia Hot List, we’ve got a list of the biggest and most exciting events coming to Australia between the months of February and April 2023. If you’re keen to get a cultural hit from one of these impressive events, we suggest you take a read-through.
Here’s what’s on the Aussie calendar for early 2023.
Upcoming festivals and events in Australia
What’s on in February?
- Port Douglas Hot N Steamy Festival – Cairns & Great Barrier Reef, Queensland: February 16 – 19
- Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival – Gladstone, Queensland: February 17 – 19
- Sydney WorldPride 2023 – Sydney/Warrane, New South Wales: February 17 – March 5
- Adelaide Fringe Festival – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: February 17 – March 19
- Mona Foma – Launceston, Tasmania: February 17 – 19 and Hobart/nipaluna, Tasmania: February 24 – 26
- Noosa Summer Swim Series – Sunshine Coast, Queensland: February 18 – 19
- &Juliet – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: From February 26
- Australian International Airshow – Geelong, Victoria: February 28 – March 5
What’s on in March?
- Melbourne Fashion Festival – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: March 3 – 11
- Adelaide Festival – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: March 3 – 19
- Andy Warhol & Photography: A Social Media – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: March 3 – May 14
- WOMADelaide – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: March 10 – 13
- Ten Days on the Island – Tasmania: March 10 – 19
- World Science Festival Brisbane and Curiocity -Brisbane/Meeanjin Queensland: March 22 – April 2
- Melbourne International Comedy Festival – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: March 29 – April 23
- Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: March 30 – April 2
What’s on in April?
- Rip Curl Pro – Bells Beach, Victoria: April 4 – 14
- National Folk Festival – Canberra, Australian Capital Territory: April 6 – 10
- Parrtjima – A Festival in Light – Flynn, Northern Territory: April 7 – 16
- Sunshine Coast Multisport Festival TreX and MTB Festival – Sunshine Coast, Queensland: April 22 – 23
- Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival – Outback Queensland, Queensland: April 21 – 23
- Barossa Vintage Festival – Barossa Valley, South Australia: April 19 – 23
- LIV Golf Adelaide – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: April 21 – 23
- Tasting Australia – South Australia: April 28 – May 7
From comedy and fashion to celebrations of First Nations culture and LGBTQIA+ pride, there is a lot coming to Australia in 2023 that is worth getting excited about. And this is just in the first few months of the year!
Will you be heading over to check out any of the events listed in Tourism Australia’s Hot List? Let us know in the comments below.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in