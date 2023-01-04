Here Are the 20 Best Beaches in Australia Right Now

We’re (finally) in the thick of the toasty months in Australia, and we all know what that means: beach days. Sun safe beach days, we hope. But beach days, nonetheless. If you’re one who likes to plan their weekends or trips away around stunning swim spots, this list is for you. Tourism Australia has an official selection of the 20 best Australian beaches, and they’re incredible.

Here’s a list of the best beaches to visit across Australia this year, and precisely where you can find them.

Just a heads up, this list is likely to get an update from Tourism Australia for 2023, so we’ll let you know if any of these beachy beauties get kicked off the list in the coming weeks.

Where can you find these swimming spots?

Taking the top spot of best beach in Australia right now is Misery Beach in WA. Found about 20 kilometres out of Albany, the beach is known as a secluded swimming spot that’s ideal for snorkelling, surfing and fishing.

Misery Beach is followed by Horseshoe Bay, South West Rocks in NSW and The Spit in QLD’s Gold Coast in second and third place for best beach.

Over in NSW, Horseshoe Bay is a popular sheltered swimming spot for families in South West Rocks. Surrounded by pines and dotted with beautiful picnic areas, it’s a perfect place to while the hours away on a warm afternoon.

Queensland locals and visitors alike may be familiar with The Spit as it sits at the northern tip of The Gold Coast’s most well-known stretch of beach. It’s an area that’s often used for fishing, picnics and boating.

Other top-rated beaches in the list are dotted throughout regions like Yorke Peninsula, SA, K’Gari (Fraser Is), QLD and Christmas Island, IOT.

Check out the full list below to get planning on your next Aussie swim session.

Top 20 beaches in Australia

Misery Beach, Albany WA Horseshoe Bay, South West Rocks, NSW The Spit, Gold Coast, QLD Flaherty’s Beach, Yorke Peninsula, SA Loch Ard Gorge, Port Campbell, VIC The Neck, Bruny Island, TAS Blue Pearl Bay, Whitsundays, QLD Depot Beach, South Coast, NSW Murrays Beach, Jervis Bay Territory, ACT/NSW Dundee Beach, Darwin, NT Dudley Beach, Newcastle, NSW Thompsons Beach, Cobram, Rural, VIC Coogee Beach, Perth, WA Mots Beach, Marlo, VIC Alexandria Bay, Noosa, QLD Emu Bay, Kangaroo Island, SA Lake Wabby, K’Gari (Fraser Is), QLD Congwong Beach, Sydney, NSW Jellybean Pool, Blue Mountains, NSW Ethel Beach, Christmas Island, IOT

