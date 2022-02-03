When and Where You Can Tune Into the 2022 Winter Olympics From Australia

It’s been a strange few years for the Olympics. The pandemic forced a one-year delay onto the Summer Olympics and, to keep things on schedule, it means the 2022 Winter Olympics has followed shortly behind. If you’re keen on tuning in from Australia, here’s what you need to know about the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

When are the Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics for 2022 is being held in Beijing, China. This makes Beijing the first city to have hosted both the summer and winter Olympic games.

The dates for the Winter Olympics are February 4 to February 20, 2022.

Laura Peel and Brendan Kerry have been named as flag-bearers for Australia and the Opening Ceremony is slated for the below times on February 4.

Beijing: 8:00 pm local

Perth: 8:00 pm AWST

Brisbane: 10:00 pm AEST

Adelaide: 10.30 pm ACDT

Melbourne: 11:00 pm AEDT

Sydney: 11:00 pm AEDT

Events are taking place across three competition zones, Beijing, Yangqing and Zhangjiakou.

When are the main Winter Olympics sports?

Nations from all around the world have come together to compete in 15 different sports at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

You can find a full schedule of events for the Beijing Games online but these are the Winter Olympic sports athletes will compete in:

Alpine Skiing

Bobsleigh

Biathlon

Cross-Country Skiing

Curling

Freestyle Skiing

Figure Skating

Ice Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Snowboard

Ski Jumping

Skeleton

Speed Skating

Short Track Speed Skating

There are also seven new events coming in 2022 including women’s monobob, freestyle skiing big air (men’s and women’s), and mixed team events in short track speed skating team relay, ski jumping, freestyle skiing aerials and snowboard cross.

We’ve pulled together a complete breakdown of the list of sports at the Winter Olympics this year and which Aussies are competing in them here.

Beijing is 3 hours behind Australian Eastern Daylight Time so keep that in mind when planning your schedule.

Which Australians are competing?

Australia has always been at a bit of a disadvantage when it comes to Winter Olympic sports due to our lack of snow-covered areas. But that hasn’t stopped us from putting together an elite team of athletes and winning gold at events in the past.

The Australian Winter Olympic team includes athletes like Brendan Corey competing in Short Track Skating, Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt competing in Curling, and Kailani Craine and Brendan Kerry competing in figure skating.

You can find the full team lineup listed in our Aussie team write up here.

To follow our athlete’s efforts you can search the hashtag ‘#ChasingWinter’.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics in Australia?

Just like the Summer Games, the 2022 Winter Olympics is being broadcast on Channel 7 in Australia.

It is expected coverage of the games will be similar with events broadcast live and free on Channel 7 and also via a digital entertainment hub on 7Plus.

What else do I need to know?

In recent news about the Winter Olympics, it was announced that Australian officials will not be attending the event as part of a growing boycott. As the ABC reports, the decision followed the United States’ choice not to send any diplomats or officials to the Games in response to human rights abuses against Uyghur minorities.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said of the decision that:

“I’m doing it because it’s in Australia’s national interest. “It’s the right thing to do.”

In addition to this, there have also been reports regarding the impact climate change has had on snow production and how this affects an event like the Winter Olympics.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.