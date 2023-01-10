Apple Fitness+ Now Offers Kickboxing Workouts

If your New Year’s resolution, like so many others, was to focus on exercise then you may want to take a look at the new content heading to Fitness+. Apple’s subscription fitness service is adding new workouts, trainers and celebrity appearances to its platform in 2023, all in an effort to entice you towards your fitness goals.

Kickboxing comes to Fitness+

Arguably the biggest addition to Fitness+ this year is a whole new workout category: Kickboxing.

The new total-body cardio workouts consist of a distinct round of moves followed by a final round which combines all the movies previously learned into a one-minute interval.

Like other Fitness+ workouts, Kickboxing sessions will be offered in 10, 20 and 30-minute sessions. No equipment is required.

Workouts will be hosted by existing HIIT trainer Jamie-Ray Hartshorne and new trainer Nez Dally, a renowned Muay Thai fighter.

New Year, New Fitness+

While Kickboxing is the most significant of Fitness+’s new additions, there are plenty of other new things coming to the platform this year, including:

New Fitness+ collections

The Fitness+ library of workouts has grown so large since its launch a couple of years ago it can be difficult to know where to start. To aid with that, Apple launched a Collections feature to help users achieve different fitness goals.

This year two new collections will be added. ‘6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness’ is available from January 9 and is designed to motivate users towards building new habits by working out every day.

‘Level Up Your Core Training’ will be added on January 23 and features core workouts that use dumbbells.

New trainers

Along with Nez Dally for Kickboxing, Apple is enlisting Brian Cochrane as a HIIT coach and Jenn Lau for Strength workouts.

New Meditation theme

Fitness+ has steadily been expanding its library of meditations and that continues this year with the new theme of Sleep. New sleep meditations will be added each week and can be done as part of a wind-down routine or while drifting off.

Apple is also adding a new program titled ‘Introduction to Meditations for Sleep’, which consists of four 20-minute meditations that conclude with relaxing music, to help introduce new users to sleep meditations.

New Time to Walk episodes

Fitness+ has offered Time To Walk sessions — audio-only experiences designed to encourage users to walk more — for some time now and it’s adding even more inspiring stories to the platform in 2023.

A major one you won’t want to miss is from actor Jamie Lee Curtis, whose Time to Walk episode touches on her experiences with reflection and the importance of embracing life’s unexpected moments.

Other new Time to Walk guests include:

Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffing Show)

Jason Segal (How I Met Your Mother)

Jośe Andrés (founder of the World Central Kitchen)

Nina Hoss (Tár)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Nathan Chen (2022 Olympic figure skater)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Beyoncé beats

In its Artist Spotlight series, Apple Fitness+ has been dedicating workout playlists to certain artists. In 2023 that expands to include the music of one, Beyoncé.

Seven new workouts featuring the singer’s music (including songs from RENAISSANCE) are available across Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Treadmill and Yoga as of now.

The Foo Fighters and Bad Bunny will also receive Artist Spotlights in the coming month.

We’ll take this opportunity to remind you that Fitness+ is no longer exclusive to Apple Watch owners, so give it a try if you’re looking for an easy way to exercise at home and kickstart those 2023 goals.