You Can Now Participate in Guided Outdoor Runs on Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is entering the New Year with a bunch of new tools to kickstart your fitness regime. One of these is the long-awaited Time to Run feature which introduces outdoor guided running sessions to the app.

Here’s what you need to know about the Apple Fitness+ new features and how to access them.

Apple Fitness+ Time To Run: How does it work?

Those familiar with the Time to Walk workouts on Apple Fitness+ will have a pretty good idea of how Time To Run works.

The workouts are guided audio-only sessions that focus on a popular running route from some of the world’s most iconic locations.

Prior to this the only running workouts Apple Fitness+ offered was on stationary treadmills, so this is a bonus for those who enjoy running in the great outdoors.

Time to Run is hosted by Fitness+’s running trainers Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez, Scott Carvin and new running trainer, Cory Wharton-Malcolm. This differs slightly from Time To Walk which features stories from world-famous artists and inspiring figures.

Along with coaching tips from the trainers, Time To Run workouts feature curated playlists of energising music that is designed to capture the run’s intensity and reflect its location.

Another neat feature is that users will receive pictures of notable locations along their route that they can examine later.

The first three Time To Run workouts focus on London, Miami Beach and Brooklyn, but new episodes with new routes will be released weekly on Mondays.

To activate a Time To Run workout you’ll need a Fitness+ subscription, an Apple Watch and Bluetooth enabled headphones. Then you can participate in your workout from anywhere in the world.

Time To Run isn’t the only thing Apple is adding to Fitness+ this year. A new Collections feature brings a series of curated workouts to the platform that helps users reach specific goals.

Collections like ’30-day core challenge’, ‘Run you first 5K’ and ‘Improve your posture with pilates’ will be available at launch.

Apple Fitness+ users will be able to access these new features within the app from January 10. If you want to find out more about a Fitness+ subscription we’ve rounded up all the details you need to know.