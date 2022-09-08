Fitness+ Is No Longer Just for Apple Watch Owners

Just when you thought you’d read all you could about Apple news, we’ve got another announcement we think you’ll get a kick out of. It’s been announced that Fitness+ is getting a fairly major update: as of ‘late 2022’ (we don’t have an official date), all iPhone users will be able to access Apple Fitness+, even if you don’t have an Apple Watch.

While Fitness+ is certainly a pretty robust health platform, the limits that came with only offering access for those with a (rather expensive) Apple Watch were a notable annoyance for many. This change-up opens the door to a whole new group of potential users. With that considered, here’s everything you need to know about the new chapter of Fitness+ for Apple.

Fitness+ for iPhone users

Fitness+ for iPhone users is set to offer access to the full spectrum of services available, including studio workouts and meditations, as well as onscreen data updates on estimated calories burned and Move ring progress.

Once iOS 16 rolls out, Fitness+ is set to become fully integrated with the iPhone Fitness app – you’ll be able to find Fitness+ information in the middle tab of your Fitness app going forward. All your combined health information will be accessible across Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone and Apple TV with this latest update.

Per Apple’s announcement, it’s expected that Fitness+ for iPhone will be introduced in all 21 countries the platform is currently available in once it drops.

What else is new here?

While Fitness+ for iPhone is certainly the most exciting update (in our books, at least), there are a number of other changes coming to Fitness+. Here’s a quick and simple run through the key points.

Time to Walk and Time to Run get new eps

New episodes for Time to Walk and Time to Run have been announced for Apple Watch. The fourth season of the Time to Walk series will bring the likes of Regina Hall, Leslie Jordan and Constance Wu into the fold, and Time to Run’s location-focused running routes will soon see Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming; Mexico City; Anchorage, Alaska; Monterey, California; Seattle and Queenstown, New Zealand introduced as options.

Fitness+ Artist Spotlight updates

If you’re familiar with the Fitness+ workout collection, chances are you’ve seen its Artist Spotlight offering. Essentially, these are workouts focusing on the music of one artist in particular. From September 12, we will see The Weeknd, The Rolling Stones and Mary J. Blige added to the lineup.

Workout updates

In workout-specific news, Apple has announced it would be introducing a new Pilates collection, Pilates for More Than Your Core, which is based around full-body training using a resistance band. Workouts will be between 20 and 30 minutes long.

Additionally, yoga fans will be meeting a new face in the Apple Fitness+ studio, Dice Iida-Klein.

The last update worth taking note of is that with watchOS 9, Fitness+ workouts will now offer more guidance onscreen with tips from coaches, like suggested intensity or revolutions per minute and more.

Apple Fitness+ is available for $14.99 per month or $119.99 for a year-long subscription, and it can be shared with up to five other family members.