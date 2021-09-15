Never Meditated Before? Apple Fitness+ Wants to Teach You

As you’re likely very aware at this point, Apple dropped a whole heap of updates during its California Streaming event in the wee hours of September 15. One particularly exciting element from the list is its beginner’s meditation series for Fitness+.

Fitness+ is quickly becoming a one-stop-shop for an incredibly well-rounded health journey – as our general guide to the service covers. Its focus on mindfulness, however, is one feature I personally lean towards with most interest, especially in light of the current circumstances we’re all living in.

As a part of Fitness+’s latest update, Apple has introduced Guided Meditations into the fold, as a means of building on the Mindful Cooldown experience so many people currently enjoy.

What is Fitness+ Guided Meditation about?

The general gist here is that these five, 10 and 20 minute meditation sessions have been designed to help users manage day to day stressors and work on their sense of awareness more generally.

When entering into an Apple Guided Meditation library, you can select one of nine themes to help tailor your experience to your needs at that time. Those themes are Purpose, Kindness, Gratitude, Awareness, Creativity, Wisdom, Calm, Focus, and Resilience.

Meditations will be run by familiar trainers Dustin Brown, Gregg Cook, Jessica Skye, and Jonelle Lewis as well as two new faces, Christian Howard and JoAnna Hardy. New additions Howard and Hardy specialise in meditation specifically and between them boast 40 years experience in this space.

If you’re new to meditation, Apple’s video experience complete with its warm and welcoming instructors is a great way to build comfort when practising.

How can I try it out?

Fitness+ subscribers will be able to tune into Guided Meditation videos on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and audio versions of the same classes will also be released to the Mindfulness app on Apple Watch.

So whether you choose a visual or audio meditation experience is completely up to you.

The Guided Meditation classes will join the Fitness+ service as of September 27, 2021. If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year. Note that if you’re signing up to Fitness+, your membership can be shared among up to six family members for the same price.

Happy meditating, pals!