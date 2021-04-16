Apple Fitness+ Has Added New Beginner, Pregnancy and Senior-Focused Workouts

Apple Fitness+ has steadily built a library of great workouts since its launch in December. With new content added to the service every Monday, it’s always easy to find new workouts to tackle, no matter what your level of fitness may be.

But Apple’s latest Fitness+ initiative is making the service accessible for even more audiences.

Apple Fitness+ adds new inclusive workouts

Apple announced to its newsroom that its Fitness+ subscription service is introducing even more ways to make fitness welcoming and inclusive. In particular, Fitness+ will be adding workouts specifically targeted towards pregnant individuals and older adults.

There will be 10 ‘Workouts for Pregnancy’ across the strength, core and mindful cooldown categories. Each of them will be lead by female trainers including currently pregnant trainer Betina Gozo and recent mums Emily Fayette and Anja Garcia.

Each workout will be 10 minutes in duration and will include specific movements to accommodate all stages of pregnancy and tips for how to modify these workouts with a pillow.

There will be a similar workout range with modifications for older adults. Apple says these sessions are designed to help users stay active at any age and focus on strength, flexibility, balance, coordination and mobility.

Trainer Molly Fox leads these 8 workouts which include yoga, dance, HIIT and strength. Again these exercises are all 10 minutes long and include modifications with light dumbbells or supports like a chair or wall.

The modifications shown in each of these workouts can then be used as substitutes in the weekly Fitness+ sessions.

Lastly, Fitness+ will also add new Yoga, HIIT and Strength workouts to its Beginners range. These workouts are designed for those just getting started and will walk you through moves in detail.

These workouts came with the news that Apple Fitness+ will be adding a new trainer to the team and a new Time To Walk episode with Jane Fonda in honour of the upcoming Earth Day.

All these new features will be available on Apple Fitness+ from April 19.