KFC’s Latest Cooked Recipe Is Popcorn Chicken Chocolate Mousse Donuts

Today in cursed food items you didn’t know you needed, KFC has created a chocolate mousse and chicken donut. Yes, you read that correctly.

As part of the Kentucky Fried Cookin’ series, which has been throwing together unconventional combos all year, KFC has cobbled together two of its iconic items: chocolate mousse and popcorn chicken. Look, if chicken and waffles can be a thing so can this.

Whipped up by award-winning pastry chef Anna Polyviou, the KFC chocolate mousse n’ chicken donut somehow manages to be both a dinner and a dessert.

Intrigued? Here’s the recipe.

How to make KFC’s chocolate mousse and chicken donuts

What you’ll need:

For donuts:

100ml Milk

30g Unsalted Butter

5g Dry Yeast

20g Caster Sugar

180g Plain Flour

Pinch Salt

1 Egg

2L Vegetable Oil (to fry the donuts)

100g Caster Sugar (to toss Donuts in)

100g Flour (to dust your working surface)

For popcorn caramel chicken crumb

50g Popcorn chicken, chopped finely

50g Caster Sugar

For the mousse:

1X 95g KFC Double Chocolate Mousse

How to make KFC chocolate mousse and chicken donuts:

In a pot, warm the milk with the butter over a low heat until the butter is melted. (Don’t let it get too hot!) Remove it from the heat and whisk in the dry yeast, then allow it to sit for 5 mins. Place your dry ingredients into an electric mixer with a dough attachment (it looks like a hook). Add your liquids gradually, then add your egg. Allow the dough to develop in the machine for about 10-12 minutes at a medium-fast speed. Transfer the dough into a lightly greased bowl and cover it with clear wrap or cloth. Leave it at room temp to double in size for an hour or so. Once the dough is proved (aka, it’s done resting), dust some flour over your working surface. With a rolling pin, roll out the dough to approx. 2cm thickness. Use a cutter approx. 8cm round to cut out your donuts. Allow them to sit for another 30 minutes with a cloth on top. Heat vegetable oil in a saucepan or deep fryer to 180ºc. Place your donuts in 2 at a time, allowing 2-3 minutes to colour before repeating on the other side. Transfer to a paper towel, allowing the oil to absorb briefly before tossing them in the caster sugar. Chop your KFC Popcorn Chicken into fine pieces. Heat a mid-sized frying pan over medium heat. Add the caster sugar, stirring until it turns a caramel colour. Add in your chopped KFC Popcorn Chicken. Stir it into the caramelised sugar, then transfer it to a tray and allow to cool. Once the donuts have cooled, use a piping bag to fill them evenly with KFC Double Chocolate Mousse. There’s a rough guide below if you’ve never filled a donut. Sit up your donuts and garnish with KFC Popcorn Chicken on top.

(Tips for piping a donut: Push the piping bag nozzle through the side of the donut, and into the centre. Gently apply pressure to the piping bag. Over the course of a few seconds, pull the piping bag out of the donut, piping as you go.)

