This KFC Recipe Proves Zinger Fillets and Mi Goreng Belong Together

KFC is continuing its Kentucky Fried Cookin’ series, and its latest creation is a fried chicken take on noodles. We all crave a cheeky 2-minute noodle snack every now and then, but adding some KFC to the mix really does take it to another level.

This recipe for Pimped Up noodles looks damn good and the best part is you can make it yourself at home.

KFC’s pimped up noodles recipe

This recipe was created by TikTok creator Dimsimlim, aka Vincent Yeow Lim, who owns the Lawson Chinese Restaurant in the Blue Mountains. The dish includes Mi Goreng, choy sum, egg, chilli and is topped with a KFC Zinger fillet.

Here’s how you can make it yourself.

What you’ll need:

1 x KFC Zinger fillet (you can order just the fillets over the counter at KFC)

2 x Mi Goreng instant noodles

1 x egg

½ cup thinly sliced cabbage

½ cup chopped choy sum

1 x spring onions

2 x tbsp tomato sauce

1 x tbsp white vinegar

½ tbsp Malaysian curry powder

¼ tbsp chilli powder

1 x tbsp dark soy sauce

1 x tbsp oil

4 x tbsp water

Water for cooking noodles

Directions:

In a bowl, mix the contents of the instant noodle flavour sachets with the tomato sauce, vinegar, Malaysian curry powder, dark soy sauce and 4 x tbsp water. In a saucepan, bring water to the boil and cook the instant noodles for exactly 1 minute. Drain noodles and run them under cold water. In a wok over high heat, fry cabbage for 20 seconds. Add choy sum and noodles and fry for 30 seconds. Reduce the wok to medium heat and add sauce mix, stir to combine. Push noodles to the side of the wok, add oil and egg. Move the noodles on top of the egg and stir to combine.

Hot tip: add a small amount of water if they start to dry out. Garnish with your choice of fried shallots, lime, cucumber, tomato, banana lead, coriander or chilli.

You can see Dimsimlim make this tasty recipe in the video below.

You may remember KFC’s Kentucky Fried Cookin recipe series from the chicken and cupcake mash-up it brought us last time. This series takes dishes from all around the world and infuses them with KFC chicken, resulting in some wild creations.

Stay tuned for the next creation in the series or try making the savoury chicken cupcakes for yourself with this recipe.