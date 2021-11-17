Level Up Your Life

KFC’s Fried Satay Chicken Recipe Is So Drool-Worthy You’ll Need a Napkin

Image: KFC (Supplied)

Kentucky Fried friends, it is time once again for a recipe from KFC’s cooking series. However, this one is special because it is the last Kentucky Fried Cookin’ recipe for the year, and it’s a good one. This time we’re making Kentucky Fried Satay chicken.

Satay and fried chicken? Sign me up.

How to make KFC’s fried satay chicken

The expert behind this delicious mash-up is two-time MasterChef star Sarah Tiong. The result is a street food style blend of satay, rice, greens and crispy KFC fried chicken.

While this recipe does come from a pro chef it’s easy enough for anyone to make at home. You can check out how Sarah does it in the video below.

Here’s the written recipe for KFC satay chicken.

What you’ll need:

Satay sauce

  • 3-4 tbsp neutral oil (e.g. vegetable)
  • 200g skinless unsalted peanuts (Sarah to toast and chop the peanuts at home)
  • 2-3 tbsp curry powder (preferably Malaysian)
  • 2 tbsp tamarind puree
  • 3 tbsp brown sugar
  • 250mL coconut cream
  • Salt

Coconut rice

  • 200g glutinous rice
  • 1 tbsp neutral oil
  • 300ml water
  • 60ml coconut cream
  • 1/2 tsp salt

To serve

  • KFC Original Recipe chicken
  • Sliced cucumbers (at least 2)
  • Sliced red onion
  • Toasted peanuts, chopped coarsely
  • Fresh coriander
  • Fresh chilli

KFC satay chicken directions:

Satay Sauce

  1. In a dry frying pan on medium heat, toast the peanuts for 3-4 minutes. Then chop the nuts finely (or use a food processor)
  2. Heat the oil in a saucepan on medium heat. Then add peanuts (save some for garnish later), curry powder, tamarind puree and brown sugar, stirring for 1-2 minutes.
  3. Mix in coconut cream and bring up to a simmer. Cook for 4-5 minutes and season with salt to taste.

Sticky Coconut Rice

  1. Soak the glutinous rice in water for 30 minutes, then rinse and drain.
  2. Heat oil in a pan on medium-high and stir fry rice for 2 minutes.
  3. Add 300g water to the pan, cover with lid, and simmer for 5-10 minutes on medium.
  4. Turn off the heat but keep the lid on and allow rice to steam for another 5-10 minutes.
  5. Transfer rice to a bowl, mixing in salt and coconut cream.

Plating

Plate rice with KFC Original Recipe drizzled in satay sauce and garnished with chopped peanuts, fresh coriander and chilli. Serve with cucumber and red onion.

I don’t know about you but I think this is the best recipe from KFC’s cooking series yet.

We’ve had some questionable dishes come up, like popcorn chicken cupcakes and chicken and croffles, but satay chicken with KFC seems like a match made in heaven.

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

