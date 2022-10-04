KFC’s Popcorn Chicken Slab Has Returned

There’s nothing quite like the joy of your favourite limited edition fast food item returning to the menu. So folks who love KFC’s popcorn chicken slab are about to be very happy.

“We’re excited to announce that we’re finally bringing back The Slab to KFC restaurants across the country. After first introducing The Slab in 2020, the response from our fans was huge and we’ve had lots of people demanding its return. So, we’ve listened to our fans, and it’s now once again available across all our restaurants for everyone to enjoy – either with friends or if you’re game, all to yourself! Like all good things, not even The Slab can last forever, so get in quick because this encore tour won’t last forever.” Sally Spriggs, CMO at KFC Australia, said in a statement.

If you’re unfamiliar with KFC’s The Slab this is what you’re signing up for. The platter consists of six soft dinner rolls lined with Popcorn Chicken pieces, melted tasty cheese and barbeque sauce. It’s a perfect easy meal for sharing with friends and family or as a snack at your next picnic.

KFC claims the slab was one of the most popular menu items when it launched in 2020.

The Popcorn Chicken slab will be available in KFC restaurants again from Tuesday, October 4, but won’t be around for long. The limited edition item will be on sale until Monday, October 31, and will set you back $10.95.

For larger feeds, there’s also the Slab Feast which includes a popcorn chicken slab alongside a selection of original recipe chicken tenders and chips.

While a popcorn chicken sandwich may seem like a strange idea, it’s certainly not the weirdest thing KFC has cooked up. Just look to the Kentucky Fried Cookin series which brought us items like the popcorn chicken cupcake, Peking Cluk burger and satay fried chicken.