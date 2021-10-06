KFC for Breakfast? Wake Up to This Chicken and Croffles Recipe

KFC is at it again with a Kentucky Fried Cookin’ recipe that mashes up everyday recipes with fried chicken. This time the cooking series is tackling breakfast with a take on Chicken N’ Croffles.

Bringing us this heart-attack-inducing recipe is MasterChef contestant Reynold Poernomo who has chosen to blend two of life’s greatest foods: waffles and fried chicken. Make note these aren’t just your normal waffles either, they’re croffles. AKA croissant waffles, which is even better.

Not only do you have the flavours of chicken and croissant but there’s the addition of mayo spiced coleslaw to really liven things up.

Should all these things go together? Probably not but this recipe does it anyway and manages to make it look pretty damn delicious.

Intrigued? Here’s how you can make this KFC recipe at home.

KFC’s Chicken ‘n Croffle breakfast recipe

What you’ll need:

For the coleslaw:

200g Cabbage

200g Purple cabbage

80g Carrot

120g Kewpie mayo

½ tsp Cayenne pepper

½ tsp Smoked paprika

1 tbsp Sriracha sauce

Black pepper

Salt

For the pickled onion:

100g white wine vinegar

95g caster sugar

1 red onion

Pinch of salt

For the croffle:

5 croissants

10 KFC Wicked Wings

Parsley

Maple Syrup

Directions:

Pickled Onion

Cut onions into wedges of eights and pull the layers apart, discarding the outer skin and root. Place them in a mixing bowl. Place vinegar and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Once boiling, pour it over the mix and add a pinch of salt. Set aside for at least 30-45 minutes.

Coleslaw

Shred the cabbages and carrots and place them in a mixing bowl with the mayo, spices, salt and pepper until mixed through.

Croffle

Place a croissant in a waffle maker and press down, cooking it until crisp on the edges. DW if you don’t have a waffle maker, you can also cook your croissant on a dry pan over medium heat. Just press down until both sides are nice and caramelised. Pull apart the Wicked Wings (try to resist sneaking a bite) and discard the bones.

Then all that’s left is to plate it all up. Work in this order: croffle on the bottom, a layer of coleslaw, wicked wings and then top with pickled onion, parsley and a drizzle of maple syrup.

If you’d prefer a visual representation of how this KFC breakfast recipe goes, check out this video of Reynold Poernomo making it himself.

Voila! A creation any MasterChef would be proud of.

If you’re interested in the other wild recipe creations KFC has come up with check out its chicken and cupcakes or the KFC Zinger Noodles next.