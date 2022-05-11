Get Clucked, You Can Make KFC’s Peking Duck-Inspired Burger at Home

It’s no secret we’re a fan of KFC’s Kentucky Fried Cookin’ series. It has brought us delightful recipe mash-ups like popcorn chicken cupcakes and chicken and croffles. And now it’s back again for another round, this time with KFC’s Peking Duck burger, the Peking Cluk.

While you can’t find a Peking Cluk burger in KFC stores, it made a name for itself at the KFC Festival earlier this year, so the Colonel has released the recipe for us to make it home.

KFC Peking Cluk burger recipe

First up, why should you bother with a Peking Cluk burger? Well, it’s the best of both worlds, you see. It combines the delicious original fillet recipe of KFC chicken with the iconic Peking duck flavour of hoisin glaze – which includes hoisin sauce, plum sauce and Chinese 5 spice.

To make this delicious flavour combo, KFC has also brought some wild star power on board. The Peking Cluk comes courtesy of a partnership with music duo Peking Duk and restaurant owner Dimsimlim (also the maker of KFC’s Mi Goreng recipe).

You can find the video tutorial and recipe for the Peking Cluk below.

What you’ll need:

2 x KFC Original Recipe Fillets

2 x Soft White Bread Rolls

1 x Cup White Cabbage, Shredded

1 x Spring Onion, Chopped

½ x Cucumber, Sliced into Thin Strips

Hoisin Glaze:

90mL x Hoisin Sauce

1/8 tsp x Honey

30mL x Plum Sauce

1/8 tsp x Five-Spice Powder

80-100mL x Boiling Water

How to make KFC’s Peking Cluk:

Slice the bread rolls into halves. In a medium bowl combine cabbage, spring onion and cucumber, then divide mixture in half and place on the bottom of each bread roll. In a wok, whisk together Hoisin sauce, plum sauce, honey, five-spice, and boiling water. Using tongs, dunk each KFC Original Recipe fillet into the sauce and place on top of the cabbage. Place the top of the bread roll on each fillet and serve.

Extra tips:

Keep fillets warm by placing the KFC fillets box in a 120c oven whilst preparing the Peking Cluk Burger

Adding the plum sauce and honey gives the glaze gloss and shine

Boiling water melts the plum sauce and honey whilst warming and thinning the sauce to produce a glaze.

Any leftover glaze can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

And there you have your very own Peking duck-inspired KFC burger.

Stay tuned for the rest of KFC’s Kentucky Fried Cookin series because we’ll be bringing them to you right here on Lifehacker Australia.