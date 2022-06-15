Khanh Ong Took KFC and Made… KFC (Korean Fire Chicken)

Friends, it’s time once again for an absolutely cooked recipe from our mates over at KFC. The team over there are continuing their Kentucky Fried Cookin’ series and this time it’s giving us KFC, I mean Korean Fire Chicken.

This is a spicy one that is perfect for warming yourself in these absolutely freezing winter months. This recipe was created in partnership with MasterChef star Khanh Ong, who has crafted a spicy, cheesy and delicious new take on KFC chicken.

The recipe uses KFC Wicked Wings and a combo of flavours including garlic, chilli, ginger and Korean ingredients like gochutgaru and gochujang, and Korean rice cakes.

Sound good? Let’s dig into how you can make this masterpiece at home.

How to make KFC and Khanh Ong’s Korean Fire Chicken

This recipe is provided by KFC.

What you’ll need:

10 KFC Wicked Wings

3 tbsp veg oil

5-10 large garlic cloves minced

2 tsp ginger minced

1 long red chili, seeds removed and finely chopped

1 tsp ground black pepper

1⁄4 cup of gochutgaru (can be substituted for a mix of sweet and smokey paprika)

3 tbsp of gochujang (if not available in the supermarket these can be found in an Asian grocer)

1 cup of sparkling lemonade

1⁄3 cup of Korean rice syrup (can be substituted for rice malt syrup, or 1⁄2 the amount of maple syrup)

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 cup sliced Korean rice cakes (if not available in the supermarket these can be found in an Asian grocer)

150g mozzarella

2 spring onions finely sliced

1 tsp of toasted sesame seeds

How to make Korean Fire Chicken:

In a cast iron deep skillet, add oil on medium heat. After your oil is heated, add your garlic and ginger. Cook for 1 minute, stirring throughout. Add your chili and black pepper and cook for approx. 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add the gochutgaru, then gochujang, lemonade, rice syrup and soy sauce. Cook on a rapid simmer (lightly bubbling) for 5-8 minutes, until the sauce looks like it’s reduced to half its original size. While your sauce is reducing, lightly fry your rice cakes in a drizzle of oil over a medium heat. When they’re lightly crispy, remove from the heat. In a large bowl, toss your KFC Wicked Wings® and fried rice cakes in the fire sauce, then arrange everything back in your skillet. Turn your oven onto the grill setting. Top the skillet with mozzarella cheese and pop into an oven for 2-3 minutes until the cheese is melted with browned patches (the good, toasty stuff). Remove from the oven and garnish with spring onions and toasted sesame seeds.

