Tiffany Forbes

Published 3 hours ago: November 23, 2022 at 10:15 am -
Filed to:Black Friday 2022
fashion salesFlat feeTHE ICONIC
Pre-Plan Your Hot Girl Summer With These Early Black Friday Fashion Sales
Image: The Iconic Instagram / Cotton On Instagram
I’ve been waiting all year for the sweet, sweet bliss of summer. From beach days, 30-degree weather and flowy summer dresses to rooftop drinks, it’s my favourite time of year. It’s also when my annual leave starts, which is also a hoot. But with that comes the need to stock up on some hot summer fits to wear to all these shenanigans. That’s why it’s worth taking a sneak peek at this year’s insane Black Friday fashion sales.

While Black Friday officially doesn’t start until later this week, a bunch of retailers like THE ICONIC, The Jacket Maker, SurfStitch, Glue Store, Kat The Label, Cotton On and more have slashed up to 70% off their goods. To save you the effort (and give you more time to shop the deals), I’ve rounded up my personal faves to give you a bit of a head start.

Scroll to shop our Black Friday fashion sale picks.

The best Black Friday fashion sales

Shop our top picks from the above Black Friday Fashion sales

Rumy Black Leather Biker Jacket

best black friday fashion sales 2022
Rumy Black Leather Biker Jacket, $439 (usually $480)

Okay, so I know that we’re heading into summer, and buying a leather jacket right now might sound a little sweaty, but hear me out. Buying expensive winter items like leather jackets during Black Friday is smart. Score yourself a sweet saving of up to $300 at The Jacket Maker this Black Friday.

Black Friday Deal: Save up to $300 on a range of beautifully made men’s and women’s leather jackets at The Jacket Maker.

AERE Square Neck Shirred Midi Dress

Pre-Plan Your Hot Girl Summer With These Early Black Friday Fashion Sales
AERE Square Neck Shirred Midi Dress, $160 (usually $96)

On the hunt for a Christmas Day dress? Look no further than THE ICONIC’s Black Friday sale, where you can score up to 40% off a range of men’s, women’s, kids, homewares, beauty and more. Our pick? This white layered dress from AERE, it’s perfect for a summer’s day in December.

Black Friday Deal: 30-40% off select styles at THE ICONIC.

Gymshark Training Sweat Short

Pre-Plan Your Hot Girl Summer With These Early Black Friday Fashion Sales
Gymshark Training Sweat Short, $13.50 (usually $45)

It wouldn’t be a hot girl summer if you didn’t go on hot girl walks. Luckily Gymshark has a whopping up to 60% off right now. You can get everything from shorts, leggings and joggers to shirts, long sleeves and crops for as little as $13.50.

Black Friday Deal: Up to 60% off select products at Gymshark. 

Cotton On Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt

best black friday fashion sales 2022
Cotton On Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt, $27.99 (usually $39.99)

Speaking of Christmas Day, Cotton On has some pretty sweet discounts during Black Friday, including 30% off party shirts like the one above. You know, in case you need one for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s day and every occasion in between.

Black Friday Deal: 30% off everything at Cotton On.

Swell Gloria Bloom One Piece

Pre-Plan Your Hot Girl Summer With These Early Black Friday Fashion Sales
Swell Gloria Bloom One Piece, $79.99 (usually $99.99)

Need a new swimsuit for the summer holidays? Surf Stitch is having a huge 40% off sale on almost everything during Black Friday.

Black Friday Deal: 40% off almost everything at Surf Stitch.

Stussy Basic Stock Beach Shorts

Pre-Plan Your Hot Girl Summer With These Early Black Friday Fashion Sales
Stussy Basic Stock Beach Shorts

Need fresh boardies for the beach holiday you’re just dying to go on? Glue Store’s massive sale has you covered!

Black Friday Deal: 25% off selected brands at Glue Store.

Nicolette Set Black

best black friday fashion sales 2022
Kat The Label Nicolette Set Black

Our friends over at Kat the Label are slashing up to 70% off a range of lingerie during the cyber weekend sales.

Black Friday Deal: Up to 70% off select lingerie at Kat the Label.

Of course, since it’s only Wednesday, we’ll be updating our running list through the entire Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for new sales and fresh picks.

This post has been updated since its original publication. 

About the Author

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

