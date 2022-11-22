Pre-Plan Your Hot Girl Summer With These Early Black Friday Fashion Sales

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I’ve been waiting all year for the sweet, sweet bliss of summer. From beach days, 30-degree weather and flowy summer dresses to rooftop drinks, it’s my favourite time of year. It’s also when my annual leave starts, which is also a hoot. But with that comes the need to stock up on some hot summer fits to wear to all these shenanigans. That’s why it’s worth taking a sneak peek at this year’s insane Black Friday fashion sales.

While Black Friday officially doesn’t start until later this week, a bunch of retailers like THE ICONIC, The Jacket Maker, SurfStitch, Glue Store, Kat The Label, Cotton On and more have slashed up to 70% off their goods. To save you the effort (and give you more time to shop the deals), I’ve rounded up my personal faves to give you a bit of a head start.

Scroll to shop our Black Friday fashion sale picks.

READ MORE 13 Kmart Black Friday Deals Too Good to Pass Up

The best Black Friday fashion sales

Shop our top picks from the above Black Friday Fashion sales

Rumy Black Leather Biker Jacket

Okay, so I know that we’re heading into summer, and buying a leather jacket right now might sound a little sweaty, but hear me out. Buying expensive winter items like leather jackets during Black Friday is smart. Score yourself a sweet saving of up to $300 at The Jacket Maker this Black Friday.

Black Friday Deal: Save up to $300 on a range of beautifully made men’s and women’s leather jackets at The Jacket Maker.

AERE Square Neck Shirred Midi Dress

On the hunt for a Christmas Day dress? Look no further than THE ICONIC’s Black Friday sale, where you can score up to 40% off a range of men’s, women’s, kids, homewares, beauty and more. Our pick? This white layered dress from AERE, it’s perfect for a summer’s day in December.

Black Friday Deal: 30-40% off select styles at THE ICONIC.

Gymshark Training Sweat Short

It wouldn’t be a hot girl summer if you didn’t go on hot girl walks. Luckily Gymshark has a whopping up to 60% off right now. You can get everything from shorts, leggings and joggers to shirts, long sleeves and crops for as little as $13.50.

Black Friday Deal: Up to 60% off select products at Gymshark.

Cotton On Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt

Speaking of Christmas Day, Cotton On has some pretty sweet discounts during Black Friday, including 30% off party shirts like the one above. You know, in case you need one for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s day and every occasion in between.

Black Friday Deal: 30% off everything at Cotton On.

Swell Gloria Bloom One Piece

Need a new swimsuit for the summer holidays? Surf Stitch is having a huge 40% off sale on almost everything during Black Friday.

Black Friday Deal: 40% off almost everything at Surf Stitch.

Stussy Basic Stock Beach Shorts

Need fresh boardies for the beach holiday you’re just dying to go on? Glue Store’s massive sale has you covered!

Black Friday Deal: 25% off selected brands at Glue Store.

Nicolette Set Black

Our friends over at Kat the Label are slashing up to 70% off a range of lingerie during the cyber weekend sales.

Black Friday Deal: Up to 70% off select lingerie at Kat the Label.

Of course, since it’s only Wednesday, we’ll be updating our running list through the entire Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for new sales and fresh picks.

This post has been updated since its original publication.