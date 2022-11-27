PSA: These Are the Brands and Retailers Slinging the Best Cyber Monday Sales on the Internet

Level Up Your Life

Brace yourselves! Cyber Monday is officially here and a bunch of big-name retailers, such as The Iconic, The Good Guys, Emma Sleep, Dyson, The Jacket Maker, Amazon Australia, and more are participating in this mega sale event.

Yep, that’s right, as of today, you can shop a variety of sweet deals on everything from tech and clothing to books and homewares.

Below you’ll find the best Cyber Monday 2022 sales and deals we’ve spotted on the internet.

We’ll be updating our list continually, so make sure to keep checking back for more bargains.

The Best Cyber Monday Deals in Australia for 2022

The Best Cyber Monday Fashion Sales

Cyber Monday 2022
Image: The Jacket Maker

The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales

Image: Dyson
  • Dyson — save up to $400 on Dyson tech
  • It Cosmetics — 20% off sitewide
  • ghd — Up to 20% off selected ghd styling tools + a free paddle brush
  • C+S Sheike Stik — 60% off all products
  • Foreo — Up to 50% off bestsellers
  • Hey Bud Skincare — Up to 35% off + a free scrunchie
  • Dope Skin Co — Save up to 40% sitewide using promo code: BFCM2022
  • Pearlii — Up to 50% off whitening products
  • The Aussie Man — Up to 50% off on select products
  • A-Beauty — Up to 40% off
  • tbh Skincare — Up to 40% off storewide
  • Bangn Body — 29% off sitewide + a free Lip + Eye Balm with purchase
  • Kind-ly — 30% off sitewide using code: BFCMSALE
  • Dose & Co — 30% off site-wide or 50% off your first subscription (20% off on recurring subscriptions, cancel at any time)
  • Charlotte Tilbury Up to 40% off select products
  • Priceline— Up to 50% off

The Best Cyber Monday Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

Cyber Monday 2022
Image: Emma Sleep

The Best Cyber Monday Health & Wellness Sales

Image: Gymshark
  • Gymshark — up to 60% off sitewide
  • Stax — Up to 80% off
  • DK Active — Take up to 70% off
  • Asics — 20% off almost everything + OneASICS members receive an additional 10% off
  • Therabody — Up to $300 off their best-selling recovery devices
  • Headspace App — 50% off both annual and monthly plans
  • Bliss Oral Care — 30% off everything using the code CYBER30
  • Smilie — Up to 40% off extended cyber sale
  • LovehoneyUp to 60% off select items
  • Wild Secrets — Up to 75% off
  • NORMAL two toys for the price of one
  • VUSH — 50% off a variety of sexual wellness products
  • Vacation Vibes — Use the code BLACKFRIDAY and save 20%

The Best Cyber Monday Tech & Gaming Sales

Cyber Monday 2022
Image: HP Australia
  • HP — Save up to 49% off accessories, up to 30% off monitors and up to 45% off laptops
  • Dyson — save up to $400 on Dyson tech
  • Sonos Up to $300 off wireless speakers and audio systems
  • The Good Guys –  Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
  • eBay
    • Save 22% off a wide range of tech products if you’re an eBay Plus member by using the code FRIBLK22
    • Save 20% off if you aren’t a member with the promo code FRIBLK20
  • Arlo Save up to $300 on bundles 
  • Bing Lee Up to 50% off hundreds of items across tech, kitchen, and laundry.
  • Ecovacs Up to 53% off robot vacuums
  • Godfreys Up to $300 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions
  • HTC VIVE Save up to $500
  • Kogan Up to 65% off 
  • Nanoleaf 20% off lighting products

As always, we’ll be updating this list throughout the sale period, so keep checking back for more bloody good deals.

Want more Cyber Monday 2022 deals?

Check out more of Lifehacker Australia’s Cyber Monday 2022 sale round-ups below:

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Comments

  • Its interesting that Booktopia always seems to end its free delivery sales before Black Friday.

  • Fallout 76 is 49 dollars on Amazon when not on sale (pre ordered mine for 49 when it released), ebay 62 dollars is a rip off.

  • If you’re looking for a cheaper PS4 or PS4 Pro, there’s a couple deals on Amazon Au. $269 for the PS4 and $449 for the PS4 Pro which is the best I’ve seen for a while. Postage is free if you’re a Prime member.

  • Yesterday I wondered if Life Hacker has some sort of stake in Black Friday. I asked the author why Life Hackers articles were 1 in 3 about Black Friday.

    Life Hacker quickly removed my comment. Next it will be false news. I’m off to a better read on a non SMH site.

    Ban me LH

    • probably because Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and that’s what people are interested in reading about?

  • I find all the black friday “deals” to be a little underwhelming. Nothing but an over-hyped and over-marketed excuse to mislead consumers that they’re getting a good deal.

  • Its worth checking out Fanatical before buying on Steam; not all Aussie prices are equal whether in a sale or regular pricing.

