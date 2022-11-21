13 Kmart Black Friday Deals Too Good to Pass Up

Attention all shoppers, the announcement of the online sales season is here. Among a sea of virtual deals, we know what folks are most excited to hear about – and that’s the Kmart ‘Bright’ (Black) Friday deals.

Anyone who’s eager to get their hands on some home decor, appliances, or even some entertainment tech, the selection of deals this year is pretty impressive – enough that almost any shopper is likely to walk away with a solid win.

Some of the more exciting Kmart Black Friday deals we’ve spotted for 2022 include deals on a Bestway inflatable spa for $419, a floor-length mirror for $99, a hand-held massager for $79 and even a DeLonghi coffee machine for $99.

These deals are available for you to peruse now, but they will officially go on sale online, in-store or via the Kmart app as of Thursday, November 24 at 8:00 am.

If you’re keen to take a look at the deals, here’s a wrap-up of some of the best bargains in Kmart’s ‘Bright’ (Black) Friday sales for 2022.

Kmart’s Black Friday sales

Kmart home and living sales:

De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Pump Coffee Machine – $99.00 (rrp $149)

Arch Oak Look Floor Length Mirror – $75.00

20/28cm Tefal Easy Plus Frying Pan – $39.00 (rrp $109.00)

Braun PureEase Food Processor – $79.00 (rrp $129)

Bullet Smoker BBQ Grill – $99.00

Lexi Cocoon Chair – $209.00

Kmart tech sales:

Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera – Black Bundle with Twin Pack Go Film – $169.00

Echo Show 8 Gen2 HD Smart Display – $99.00

Acer EB321HQ 31.5in LCD Monitor – $269.00 (rrp $349

Kmart sport and miscellaneous sales: