Jazz Hands: Here’s How To Save Up to 50% on Theatre Tickets

Who doesn’t love a little bit of live theatre and a good sale? Combine both of those, and you’ve found yourself in heaven. Well, TodayTix is slinging some exclusive deals and prices on theatre tickets that are worth singing about.

For one week only, from November 23 through to November 30, TodayTix is running a multi-show Theatre Cyber Sale across Sydney and Melbourne.

If you want to feel the magical rush of live theatre, you can secure in-demand tickets at the year’s most competitive prices with up to 50% off deals on blockbuster musicals, family-friendly favourites, plays and operas.

Sydney theatre ticket deals

TodayTix weren’t lying when they said they’ve got ticket deals on the hottest live theatre shows in Sydney. Here are the shows participating in the Theatre Cyber Sale:

Come From Away

The Rocky Horror Show at Theatre Royal Sydney

Carmen on Cockatoo Island

Madama Butterfly on Sydney Harbour

Opera Australia’s summer opera season

Belvoir’s The Jungle and the Sea

Ensemble Theatre’s A Christmas Carol and Boxing Day BBQ

Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Velvet Rewired at Sydney Opera House

Australian Chamber Orchestra’s Dear Santa

That’s not all, though. Head to TodayTix’s website to check out what other theatre ticket deals they’ve got in Sydney.

Melbourne theatre ticket deals

Melbourne, don’t think you’ve missed out on these delicious ticket deals from TodayTix. Here’s what shows are on offer for you in the Theatre Cyber Sale:

A Christmas Carol at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Regent Theatre

The Rocky Horror Show at the Athenaeum

Monsters

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner

Nosferatu

Made in China 2.0

Loaded

This Is Living

Victorian Opera’s A Christmas Carol

That’s not all though. Head to TodayTix’s website to check out what other theatre ticket deals they’ve got in Melbourne.

TodayTix’s Theatre Cyber Sale is a way to make theatre more accessible for audiences as tickets tend to be rather expensive.

You better hurry, though, because this is a limited-time offer.

For tickets, visit TodayTix or download the TodayTix app.