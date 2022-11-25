Jazz Hands: Here’s How To Save Up to 50% on Theatre Tickets

Who doesn’t love a little bit of live theatre and a good sale? Combine both of those, and you’ve found yourself in heaven. Well, TodayTix is slinging some exclusive deals and prices on theatre tickets that are worth singing about.
For one week only, from November 23 through to November 30, TodayTix is running a multi-show Theatre Cyber Sale across Sydney and Melbourne.
If you want to feel the magical rush of live theatre, you can secure in-demand tickets at the year’s most competitive prices with up to 50% off deals on blockbuster musicals, family-friendly favourites, plays and operas.
Sydney theatre ticket deals
TodayTix weren’t lying when they said they’ve got ticket deals on the hottest live theatre shows in Sydney. Here are the shows participating in the Theatre Cyber Sale:
- Come From Away
- The Rocky Horror Show at Theatre Royal Sydney
- Carmen on Cockatoo Island
- Madama Butterfly on Sydney Harbour
- Opera Australia’s summer opera season
- Belvoir’s The Jungle and the Sea
- Ensemble Theatre’s A Christmas Carol and Boxing Day BBQ
- Sydney Symphony Orchestra
- Velvet Rewired at Sydney Opera House
- Australian Chamber Orchestra’s Dear Santa
That’s not all, though. Head to TodayTix’s website to check out what other theatre ticket deals they’ve got in Sydney.
Melbourne theatre ticket deals
Melbourne, don’t think you’ve missed out on these delicious ticket deals from TodayTix. Here’s what shows are on offer for you in the Theatre Cyber Sale:
- A Christmas Carol at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre
- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Regent Theatre
- The Rocky Horror Show at the Athenaeum
- Monsters
- Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner
- Nosferatu
- Made in China 2.0
- Loaded
- This Is Living
- Victorian Opera’s A Christmas Carol
That’s not all though. Head to TodayTix’s website to check out what other theatre ticket deals they’ve got in Melbourne.
TodayTix’s Theatre Cyber Sale is a way to make theatre more accessible for audiences as tickets tend to be rather expensive.
You better hurry, though, because this is a limited-time offer.
For tickets, visit TodayTix or download the TodayTix app.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in