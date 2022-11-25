Level Up Your Life

Jazz Hands: Here’s How To Save Up to 50% on Theatre Tickets

Ky Stewart

Published 2 hours ago: November 25, 2022 at 3:38 pm -
Filed to:Black Friday
Entertainmentmusicalsplayssales
Jazz Hands: Here’s How To Save Up to 50% on Theatre Tickets
Image: TodayTix

Who doesn’t love a little bit of live theatre and a good sale? Combine both of those, and you’ve found yourself in heaven. Well, TodayTix is slinging some exclusive deals and prices on theatre tickets that are worth singing about.

For one week only, from November 23 through to November 30, TodayTix is running a multi-show Theatre Cyber Sale across Sydney and Melbourne.

If you want to feel the magical rush of live theatre, you can secure in-demand tickets at the year’s most competitive prices with up to 50% off deals on blockbuster musicals, family-friendly favourites, plays and operas.

Sydney theatre ticket deals

theatre ticket deals
Image: TodayTix

TodayTix weren’t lying when they said they’ve got ticket deals on the hottest live theatre shows in Sydney. Here are the shows participating in the Theatre Cyber Sale:

  • Come From Away 
  • The Rocky Horror Show at Theatre Royal Sydney
  • Carmen on Cockatoo Island
  • Madama Butterfly on Sydney Harbour
  • Opera Australia’s summer opera season
  • Belvoir’s The Jungle and the Sea 
  • Ensemble Theatre’s A Christmas Carol and Boxing Day BBQ
  • Sydney Symphony Orchestra
  • Velvet Rewired at Sydney Opera House
  • Australian Chamber Orchestra’s Dear Santa 

That’s not all, though. Head to TodayTix’s website to check out what other theatre ticket deals they’ve got in Sydney.

Melbourne theatre ticket deals

Jazz Hands: Here’s How To Save Up to 50% on Theatre Tickets
Image: TodayTix

Melbourne, don’t think you’ve missed out on these delicious ticket deals from TodayTix. Here’s what shows are on offer for you in the Theatre Cyber Sale:

  • A Christmas Carol at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre
  • Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Regent Theatre
  • The Rocky Horror Show at the Athenaeum
  • Monsters 
  • Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner
  • Nosferatu 
  • Made in China 2.0
  • Loaded 
  • This Is Living
  • Victorian Opera’s A Christmas Carol

That’s not all though. Head to TodayTix’s website to check out what other theatre ticket deals they’ve got in Melbourne.

TodayTix’s Theatre Cyber Sale is a way to make theatre more accessible for audiences as tickets tend to be rather expensive.

You better hurry, though, because this is a limited-time offer.

For tickets, visit TodayTix or download the TodayTix app.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Ky Stewart

Ky Stewart is a producer at Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku Australia. He covers a wide range of topics including technology, entertainment, gaming, health and all things life. He is also a proud Dharug and Kamilaroi person.

Ky is obsessed with all things pop culture, technology, the environment and knowing when foods expire.

You can normally find Ky giving you life advice on random things you didn’t know you needed advice on and telling you all of his niche movie opinions.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.