Smoothie Season Is Here and This Nutribullet Is Conveniently $80 Off

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Spring is in full swing and things are starting to warm as we approach summer, which means it’s the perfect weather for a nice, cold smoothie. Whether you’re making something that combines your favourite flavours or you’re all about extracting something that’s both delicious and healthy, you’re going to need a good blender – which is why you shouldn’t pass up a solid deal on one of Nutribullet‘s compact personal blenders.

This eight-piece Nutribullet 1000W blender set usually has a price tag of $169.95, but you can currently save yourself a whopping 47% off its price tag. If you head over to Big W’s official eBay store, you can nab this blender on sale for $89 if you’re an eBay Plus member and use the code PLUSBULL when checking out.

If you’ve never had an eBay Plus membership before, the service comes with a free 30-day trial and no cancellation fees. So if you aren’t looking to add another monthly subscription, you can cancel it before that trial period ends. If not, a membership will set you back $4.99 per month, or $49 per year.

Image: Nutribullet

This blender runs on a powerful 1000W motor, has two pre-programmed AUTOBLAST cycles and will automatically switch itself off after it reaches optimum extraction. All you need to do is load up the cup with your ingredients of choice, secure the extraction blade and then place it on the base. The next thing you know, you’ll be drinking a delicious smoothie.

It also comes with a 900ml cup, a 500ml cup, a flip-top lid, a handled lip ring and a recipe book if you’re looking for some guidance on what to blend next.

Once you’re done blending up a tasty beverage, you can toss the Nutribullet’s accessories in your dishwasher – except for the extraction blades, which should be cleaned under lukewarm water (hot water will ruin its seal).

You can snag the Nutribullet eight-piece 1000W blender set on sale here. Just remember to use the promo code PLUSBULL when checking out.