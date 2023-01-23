Smoothie Season Is Here, and These Are the Best Blenders to Get Your Mix On

A blender is one of the most essential additions to any home. Not only can it help you whip up soups for dinner parties, smoothies for a nutritious breakfasts and protein shakes for workouts, but it’s also pretty good at blending a good ol’ cocktail or some pesto sauce, too.

These days, blenders have become wildly sophisticated, meaning they’ve diversified greatly. This has given rise to a lot of choices between different specialist types, such as stick mixers and even portable blenders so you can take them with you on the go.

From smoothies through to protein shakes, we’ve rounded up a collection of the best blenders that will help you whizz up anything you might need.

The best smoothie blenders in Australia

KitchenAid K150 3 Speed Ice Crushing Blender

While KitchenAid is a household name when it comes to its stand mixers, it’s also a powerhouse with blenders too. This blender is best at mixing lighter ingredients like ice, cocktails and soups. But most importantly, it’s probably one of the most aesthetic smoothie blenders you can grab for your bench.

Where to buy: Catch ($219) | eBay ($217) | KitchenAid ($319)

Nutribullet 8 Piece-Set

If you’ve got your heart set on a metabolism-boosting smoothie or Instagram-worthy acai bowl, a Nutribullet is a great option. It’s compact for small kitchens and has the power to blitz up berries in an instant.

Where to buy: Amazon ($129) | eBay ($152.75) | Myer ($99)

Morphy Richards 300ml Portable Blender

When you think blender, you don’t often think about portability, but smaller compact blenders reduce your washing up and help you take your smoothie with you on the go. It is a great hack for anyone who wants to whip up their morning smoothie (or protein shake) at work.

Where to buy: Amazon ($50.50) | Catch $51.95) | eBay ($48.99)

BioChef Living Food Vacuum

The budding Masterchef is never going to be satisfied with a simple bullet blender. If you’re investing in a blender for the home, why not get one that feels equally at home blitzing hummus as it does whipping up an ice cream milkshake or a bowl of soup?

Where to buy: Amazon ($510) | eBay ($509) | House ($450)

Sunbeam Two Way Blender

Some blenders struggle to shift stubborn chunks, even when you blitz for what feels like an eternity. This blender’s reversible blade system ensures everything gets mixed in and no chunk gets left behind. Game-changer.

Where to buy: Amazon ($183) | Bing Lee ($183) | eBay ($183)

Breville Blend Active Portable Blender & Smoothie Maker

Coming at you with another portable blender, and this time we have Breville’s highly-rated Blend Active. Fitted with a powerful 300-watt motor to smoothly blend frozen berries and ice with juice and other liquids, this one is a goodie for those mornings you just want to blitz and go (thanks to the jug doubling up as a handy bottle).

The best part? Your clean up will be just as easy because this smoothie blender is fully detachable and boasts dishwasher-safe blades.

Where to buy: Amazon ($52.03)

Kambrook Blitz Power Blender

The top range cost a bomb, and the bottom doesn’t have the power to get versatile blitzing jobs done, so mid-range blenders are a good compromise. They generally have the ability to work across soup, dips and shakes, without the hefty price tag.

Where to buy: Amazon ($94) | The Good Guys ($94) | Myer ($109)

Breville 3x Bluicer Pro

If you love smoothies, chances are you love juices, too. ‘Bluicers’ offer you the best of both worlds, with a juicer that can make a gorgeous green juice and a blender if you want to add harder fruits, nuts and chia seeds to those juices.

Where to buy: Amazon ($469) | eBay ($469) | The Good Guys ($499)