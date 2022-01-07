Make the Summer Smoothie of Your Dreams With These 7 Top-Rated Blenders

A blender is one of the most fantastic additions to any home. Not only can it help you make soups for dinner parties, smoothies for a nutritious breakfasts and mix up protein shakes for workouts, but it’s also pretty good at whipping up a good old cocktail or some pesto sauce, too.

These days blenders have also become wildly sophisticated, meaning they have diversified greatly. This has given rise to a lot of choices between different specialist types.

To give you a hand navigating through what’s out there, we’ve rounded up a collection of banging blenders to help whizz up anything you might need…

If you’ve got your heart set on a metabolism-boosting smoothie or Instagram-worthy acai bowl, a Nurtibullet is a great option. It is compact for small kitchens and has the power to blitz up berries in an instant.

When you think blender, you don’t often think about portability, but smaller compact blenders reduce your washing up and help you take your smoothie on the go with you. It is a great hack for anyone who wants to whip up their morning smoothie (or protein shake) at work.

The budding Masterchef is never going to be satisfied with a simple bullet blender. If you’re investing in a blender for the home, why not get one that feels equally at home blitzing hummus as it does whipping up an ice cream milkshake or a bowl of soup?

Some blenders struggle to shift stubborn chunks, even when you blitz for what feels like an eternity. Reversible blade systems ensure everything gets mixed in and no chunk gets left behind. Game-changer.

Coming at you with another portable blender, and this time, we have Breville’s highly-rated Blend Active. Fitted with a powerful 300-watt motor to smoothly blend frozen berries and ice with juice and other liquids, this one is a goodie for those mornings you just want to blitz and go (thanks to the jug doubling up as a handy bottle).

The best part? Your clean up will be just as easy because the blender is fully detachable and boasts dishwasher-safe blades.

The top range cost a bomb, and the bottom doesn’t have the power to get versatile blitzing jobs done, so mid-range blenders are a good compromise. They generally have the ability to work across soup, dips and shakes, without the hefty price tag. Thank us later.

If you love smoothies, chances are you love juices, too. Bluicers offer you the best of both worlds, with a juicer that can make a gorgeous green juice and a blender if you want to add harder fruits, nuts and chia seeds to those juices.