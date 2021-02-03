6 Alternatives to Replace Your NutriBullet Cup

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The NutriBullet is an essential item for anyone serious about levelling-up their modern kitchen. Its ability to whip up Insta-worthy protein smoothies, creamy soups and pulverise dreamy sauces within seconds makes it the efficient all-rounder we deserve. Sometimes though, life gets in the way and we lose track of our accessories and NutriBullet cups.

If you’re a NutriBullet-faithful, after general wear and tear or unfortunate lunchroom fridge-related incidents, you might find yourself in need of a new cup to fit out your blender with.

Below are 6 alternatives to the original cup that’ll get you sipping on smoothies, coffees and all that good stuff again.



READ MORE 7 Blenders for Making Perfect Summer Smoothies

Price: $32.70

If you’re the type who requires a whopping 32 oz of super-food smoothie to get your morning off to the kick start it needs, then this is your best bet. It also comes with a blade replacement accessory if you’re looking to meal prep and make a few smoothies at once.

This cup is compatible with NutriBullet Blender Combo models, NutriBullet Pro models and NutriBullet Select 1000W & 1200W.

Price: $37.99

2 cups and 2 flip top lids for drinking on the go – what more could you ask for really? If you seemingly never have time to drink your iced latte before you leave the house, you’ll want to have plenty of NutriBullet cups on hand to take them with you.

It’s important to note these are compatible with the NutriBullet 600w and NutriBullet Pro 900w High-Speed Blender accessories only.

Price: $36.62

This replacement set contains an extractor blade, tall cup and comfort lip ring, offering up enough variety for different recipes and daily needs.

These cups are compatible with the NutriBullet balance.

Price: $35.12

This is the classic NutriBullet cup (sans a lid), great for couples who are getting their brekky on together, or, to keep a backup on hand. They’re compatible with NutriBullet 600W and 900W models.

You can also buy a separate replacement blade here for $22.42.

Price: $33.59

This is the ultimate upgrade and replacement kit, with a short and tall cup and a regular lip ring.

The variety is perfect for families who’ve gotten on-board the smoothie game, or if you’re keen on prepping your Nutribullet creations for throughout the week.

They’re compatible with the NutriBullet 600W and Nutribullet Pro 900 models.

Price: $29.43

You might just be in need of 1 replacement cup without all the added bells and whistles. Luckily, it’s really simple to grab an extra cup.

This cup is compatible with NutriBullet 600, NutriBullet blender combo, NutriBullet Pro 1000 and NutriBullet select.