‘Tis The Season For Some New Kitchen Goodies With Up To 50% Off Nutribullet, Kitchenaid And More

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You must stop what you’re doing right now and head to the eBay kitchen deals page immediately. We say this because today, we’ve spotted up to $550 in savings (that’s up to 50%) on quality kitchen appliance brands like Nutribullet, KitchenAid, Samsung and a bunch of other cult faves.

So, whether you need some new kitchen essentials to spend the chilly winter months cooking up a soupy, stewy storm, or you just feel like you need to upgrade some of those old appliances at the back of your cupboard, we’re sure you’ll find something in the mix (and at a heck of a bargain price).

So, without further ado, here are the best eBay kitchen deals to shop online this week…

READ MORE 24 TikTok-Famous Kitchen Gadgets That Actually Do What They Claim

The best eBay kitchen deals available in Australia

If you’re in the market for a new, no-frills fridge + freezer combo that covers all bases (without all those unnecessary extras that you probably won’t ever use), then this baby will make the perfect addition to your household.

Fitted with five adjustable main shelves, plenty of space in the freezer, and a bunch of various storage door compartments, you’ll have lots of access to store leftovers, drinks and veggies. It’s also frost-free, meaning the cooling system won’t cause frost to build up inside the unit and harden your goods.

Where to buy: eBay ($1,910 with code ‘HOMSNS’, usually $2,199)

Don’t know what to do with your winter stew leftovers? Pop ’em straight into some pastry and a pie maker, then voila, you’ve got yourself a neat 10-minute dinner. Don’t have one of these glorious pie makers yet? We personally recommend this baby by Sunbeam. Not only does it make four at a time, so the whole fam can get fed at once, but the device comes with top and base pastry cutters to make your life extra easy.

Where to buy: eBay ($65 with code ‘HOMSNS’, usually $99.95)

Tis’ the season to get on the homemade roast chicken train (made with little to no oil, mind you) using the large 7.2L Westinghouse Opti Fry Air Fryer. This nifty must-have uses rapid hot air circulation to fry, bake, roast, grill, and toast your food. Its exterior also stays cool for safety, while the inner tray is non-stick for effortless cleaning.

Where to buy: eBay ($224 with code ‘HOMSNS’, usually $249.95)

With an aesthetic stainless steel finish, a 2.5L capacity, a 15-bar espresso pump, a grinder and a frother, you’re set to make your own barista fresh coffees from home. It also has a one-touch operation, so you can get your brew in your hands ASAP — and with little thought because we know how mornings can be sometimes.

Where to buy: eBay ($2,279 with code ‘HOMSNS’, usually $3,199)

While air fryers are pretty neat when it comes to crisping up almost anything, sometimes you can’t help but want some good old-fashioned deep-fried chicken laden with dripping oil. Oh, and those crunchy chips that only a deep fryer can do justice. We tend to call it homemade KFC at our house.

That’s where this Tefal Air Fryer comes in. Featuring an easy-to-handle filtering mesh, a digital timer and dishwasher-safe parts, you’re in solid hands for all your frying endeavours.

Where to buy: eBay ($139 with code ‘HOMSNS’, usually $189.95)

If you’re more of a baker than a fryer, this iconic KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer has the power and capacity for your everyday mixing tasks to easily handle whipping, blending, mixing, beating and kneading. The Classic 10-speed mixer also has a locking tilt-head design that lets you easily access the mixing bowl or change the attachment quickly if you’re working with multiple ingredients and textures. It beats standing over a bowl of cream with a hand mixer, begging it to thicken faster any day. An eBay kitchen deal godsend, if you ask me.

Where to buy: eBay ($629, usually $899)

If you’re battling that horrible hand mixer of a morning begging it to blitz your banana smoothie in time for you to catch the train, then it’s time to invest in a Nutribullet. Not only will it allow you to make epic smoothies, sauces, desserts and more on autopilot, but it’ll ensure everything is blended down into the liquid, so you don’t get any obstacles blocking your metal straw.

Where to buy: eBay ($119 with code ‘HOMSNS’, usually $159)

Five words — time to make banana chips. Not only will you be able to make delicious homemade snacks, but you can throw just about any veggie or fruit on there to enjoy as a neat lil’ cocktail garnish or even as a dinner side.

The built-in glass door also helps you monitor the dehydrating process, so you don’t let anything get too crisp.

Where to buy: eBay ($212.95 with code ‘HOMSNS’, usually $399.90)

There’s nothing we love more than a delicious soup on those dreary, cold winter days. And yes, while you can just pop your culinary masterpiece in a blender for that smooth, silky texture, this specialised appliance comes with four preset functions — smooth, chunky, clean and smoothie — so you can take the guesswork out of soup-blending. It’s also handy that it’s made with transparent glass, so you can keep tabs on the consistency best suited to your preference.

Where to buy: eBay ($179 with code ‘HOMSNS’ usually $199.95)