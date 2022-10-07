Colin Fassnidge Shares His Secret to an Epic Meatloaf Dish

If you’re after an easy, filling dish to serve up to a group come dinner time, Colin Fassnidge has an option for ya. Taking to his TikTok account, where he shares all his gems lately, the chef explained to audiences that his classic meatloaf recipe is one that combines three types of meat (his secret is using pork, beef and chicken).

Want to try whip this bad boy up for yourself at home? Here’s a guide.

How to make Colin Fassnidge’s meatloaf

What you’ll need for this meatloaf recipe:

Beef mince

Chicken mince

Pork mince

2 eggs raw

4 – 5 eggs, boiled

Celery

Carrots

Green shallots

Garlic

Seasoning (Fassnidge uses a mix of onion powder, sage, salt, pepper, smoked paprika and more here, but it’s up to you)

Breadcrumbs

Fresh herbs (parsley, basil)

Directions for this meatloaf recipe:

Toss your three mince varieties into a large bowl. Fassnidge uses the whole packets here, saying this will make a lot of meatloaf that should last you a long time. Good if you’re batch-cooking. Cook up some carrots, celery, garlic, and green shallots and add the mixture to your mince bowl. Toss in your breadcrumbs, fresh herbs, seasoning and 2 raw eggs. Mix the shit out of it, as Fassnidge says. Line a baking tin with baking paper and fill it halfway with your mixture. Fassnidge then adds a little valley to the centre of the meatloaf mixture and fills it with boiled eggs (cook them for 6 minutes). Gently fill out the tin with the rest of your meatloaf mixture on top of the eggs. Wet your hand and smooth off the top of the meatloaf in the tin. Pop it in the oven at approx 180 degrees for about 40 minutes. Here, Fassnidge suggests cooking your tin in a bain-Marie, which is basically a little bath for your baking tin. Pop a cloth at the bottom of a baking tray and fill it with a little water, then bring in your tin of meatloaf to cook in the oven. Take that baby out of the oven and let it cool overnight. Then cuts it up into slices and pan-fry them.

If you’d like to check out Fassnidge making it for himself, you can find the original video here.

