PSA: Guzman Y Gomez Is Slinging Free Guacamole Today

Happy Friday, friends. If you didn’t know September 16 is International Guacamole Day, because every food needs its own day apparently. Luckily, guacamole is a well-loved snack so it really deserves this day of recognition. In honour of this special occasion, the good folks over at Guzman y Gomez are offering up free servings of their famous guacamole.

If you’re unfamiliar with GYG’s famous guac it is clean (ie. no added preservatives, flavours or colours), and is made fresh in-house every day using Aussie avocados. As a regular guac eater at Guzman, I can vouch for its quality.

On Friday, September 16, for one day only, GYG is offering free guac as an add-on to every meal on the menu, or even on its own with a side of corn chips.

In order to claim this offer you’ll need to make an order via the Guzman y Gomez app. You’re not limited to what you can order, however, with every meal offering free guacamole as an add-on for this special day.

An insider tip is that if this is your first time using the GYG app you can also claim a free burrito for your first order. That means you can potentially get a free meal and a free side today. Lunch is sorted.

If you’re struggling to decide what to order we’ve got some suggestions having asked the Guzman y Gomez staff their favourite menu items and done some math on the best value for money items.

This is not the only guacamole day deal going around either with Zambrero also offering customers the chance to win free guac with their order.

If you’d rather make some guacamole at home on this day of celebration we’ve got you covered with some of the best guacamole recipes around, as recommended by chefs.