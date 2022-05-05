Here’s How You Make the ‘Best’ Guacamole, According to 3 Chefs

There are loads of different ways to prepare an incredible guacamole, depending on your preferences. But if you’d like a few ideas on how to make the ‘best’ guac, chefs Mark Best, Simon Toohey and Tom Walton have shared their favourite guacamole recipes for a little bit of inspiration.

Check them out below.

Mark Best’s signature guacamole recipe

On this recipe, Best said over email:

“Guacamole is a perennial favourite and everyone has a favourite recipe. Of course, I love mine because it is pure and delicious. The Delcado avocados are the backbone of this recipe with their distinctive buttery flavour and seductive texture. “The ingredients I use here are merely to enhance the intrinsic qualities of the main ingredient which is basically my entire approach to cooking. The balance of salt and acid here is the key to any good snack. Adding a touch of heat and smoke is where the magic begins to happen.”

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

2 Delcado avocados

2 limes

1 jalapeño

2 green shallots

1/2 bunch coriander

2 tsp Maldon smoked salt

2 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions:

Cut the avocados in half and remove the seeds by pressing on the back with your thumbs. Use a large spoon to scoop remove the flesh from the skins. Add to a large bowl with the juice of two limes (roll them around under the weight of your hand before cutting for maximum juice). Cut the jalapeño in half and remove the seeds and stalk. Cut into thin strips and then cut across into fine dice. Add to the bowl. Wash the coriander well in multiple changes of water without bruising. Shake dry and then chop finely with a very sharp knife. Add to the bowl. Add the salt and olive oil. I like to mash with a potato masher because it’s easy and retains a good texture (do not blend or we cannot be friends). Whisk quickly with a fork and serve garnished with chopped green shallots, rings of jalapeño and sprigs of coriander.

Simon Toohey’s guacamole recipe

Serves: 4 to 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

What you’ll need:

2 Delcados

30 leaves of basil

10 sprigs chives

1/2 lemon

20 grams roasted pine nuts

50 ml extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon dried chilli flakes

Directions:

Mash to combine the Delcado avocado with all the other ingredients.

Tom Walton’s Japanese-inspired recipe

Serves: 4 to 6 | Prep time: 25 minutes

What you’ll need:

4 ripe Delcado avocadoes

1/2 packet fresh wonton wrappers

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon flaked sea salt

1/2 teaspoon Togarashi chilli (optional)

Juice 1 lime

1 tablespoon white miso

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1/2 cup spring onion, finely sliced

1/2 bunch coriander, finely sliced

1/2 teaspoons black sesame seeds

1/2 cup edamame, podded

1/3 cup pickled ginger

2 packets toasted nori snack squares

Directions:

Preheat an oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with baking paper. Cut the wonton wrapper in half to make triangles and lightly brush with sesame oil. Lay close together on the baking tray and sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt and chilli. Bake for 8 minutes until just golden then cool. Repeat if needed to cook in batches and set aside. Scoop the flesh from the avocadoes into a mixing bowl and add lime juice, a good pinch of sea salt, miso and remaining sesame oil. Using a whisk or potato masher, mash to a chunky consistency and stir through two-thirds of the spring onion and all the coriander. Season to taste and spoon into a serving bowl. Sprinkle over a good pinch of chilli and the black sesame seeds. Scatter on top the pickled ginger, edamame and some of the nori, torn. Serve with the wonton chips, extra nori and remaining spring onion.

Which of the above is your kind of guac recipe? Let us know your favourite in the comments below.

This article on the best guacamole recipes has been updated since its original publish date.