The Best Value for Money Items on the Guzman y Gomez Menu

Guzman y Gomez is one of Australia’s most beloved Mexican fast-food chains, and for good reason – it’s damn delicious. GYG offers a range of menu items that even the staff rate very highly, but which ones will actually give you a healthy and fulfilling meal at breakfast, lunch or dinner?

We’ve asked our friends over at GYG to recommend some of their top menu items that will have you feeling full for cheap.

Guzman y Gomez menu items that are great value for money

The GYG team shared some items from their menu that they believe really are good value.

Breakfast Burrito Meal

The Brekkie Burrito Make it a Meal is packed full of breakfast favourites like fluffy free-range scrambled eggs, cheese, Pico De Gallo, hash brown and additional chorizo, bacon or veggies.

Making it a meal includes a barista-made coffee and a hash brown and it will all cost you just $10.

What’s more, picking the veggie breakfast burrito will give you one-third of your daily veggie serves and is also a good source of fibre and protein.

Chicken Mini Meal

Perfect for an easy lunch or dinner, the $10 Chicken Mini Meal is full of protein, fibre and a serve of vegetables, and works perfectly as a burrito or bowl.

It’s also great value with a small fries and soft drink included in the price.

Mini’s Range

Let’s be honest, some of GYG’s meals can be larger than you can handle, but did you know they have a Mini range as well?

Burritos, burrito bowls, Cali burritos, nachos, enchiladas, nacho fried and salads can all be selected in the mini size with prices starting from just $8.30. It’s perfect for a meal that will make you feel full, not stuffed.

Adding an extra $5 will also top it off with a small fries and a drink.

The Guzman y Gomez team recommends choosing sauteed vegetables with guac filling to guarantee two servings of vegetables and fresh avocado goodness.

Burritos and Bowls

GYG’s burritos and burrito bowls are a staple of the menu and offer plenty of customisation options to make them that much healthier. No matter what you choose all burritos and bowls come with at least two serves of veggies in the form of black beans and fresh pico de gallo salsa.

Burritos and bowls at GYG are just $11.90.

Family Fiesta

If you’re feeding a whole crowd GYG’s family fiesta will get you the best value for money. You’ll have a choice of 2 regular burritos or bowls, 2 Kids Picks, 2 large fries and 2 dipping sauces.

It’s convenient and healthy for the whole family and only costs you $40, plus none of the food has any hidden preservatives or artificial flavours.

If you want more info on the nutritional value of Guzman y Gomez’s menu items you can find a detailed breakdown over on the website.

Otherwise if you, like me, are already craving your next GYG feed head on over to your local and dig into any of these great value meals.