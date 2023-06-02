9 Guzman Y Gomez Menu Items Staff Members Actually Eat

Mexican fast-food restaurant Guzman y Gomez is a well-loved spot for a quick feed. I mean, who doesn’t want to spend their evening sipping on a beer while digging into a bowl of guac?

But, as fast-food chains tend to go, there are hidden gems on the menu – and hacks on how to get the best out of your cheap n’ cheerful feed. Sure, your old faithful orders are always a good time. But if you’re interested in trying something different, keep reading.

I was lucky enough to be treated with the thoughts of a handful of Guzman y Gomez (GYG) employees on best ordering practices. They gave Lifehacker Australia their opinions on what you should grab the next time you eat at one of the fast-food chains.

Here’s what Guzman Y Gomez staff members order most

Steven Marks, the Founder and CEO of GYG shared that his go-to order is:

“Mini Spicy Ground Beef Nachos and make it a meal with fries and a drink!”

Kate Rix of the GYG Customer Service Team’s absolute fave is:

“Mild Chicken Nachos. Add sour cream, no beans and make it a meal.”

Dom, one of the Crew People at GYG shared that his fave order is:

“Spicy Pulled Beef Burrito Bowl. Add guac and jalapenos and make it a meal with Jarritos Cola.”

Felipe Rodriguez, an IT Support Analyst with GYG goes for:

“Mild Chicken Enchilada, add veggies, add chipotle mayo.”

And Tiz Start, GYG’s National Corporate Operations Manager recommends you order:

“Mild chicken Soft Shell Tacos, add chipotle mayo and always make it a meal!”

One of GYG’s restaurant managers, Santiago Garcia, always chooses :

“Chicken Quesadilla, double chicken, double cheese add Coriander!”

GYG’s nutritionist, Sarah Patterson, swears by the burrito, adding that it’s the perfect way to add more veggies to your day:

“Mini burrito with mild sauteed vegetables and guacamole filling.” “I cannot go past anything with GYG’s soft fluffy tortillas – they are just it for me. As a nutritionist, I always look for meal options with protein, fibre, and good fats and a GYG burrito has just that. A veggie burrito also has over two servings of veg which contribute to my 5-a-day!”

Meanwhile, GYG’s head of Culinary, Luiza Gomes, recommends adding the underrated Chorizo from the breakfast menu:

“Spicy scrambled egg brekkie burrito bowl with chorizo and guac on toast with fresh jalapeno”

Jaymes Holden, Digital Marketing Manager, puts GYG’s customisable menu to good use with his order:

“Mild Chicken Bowl, add lettuce, add Guac, add Coriander, remove Corn Chips; Large Fries w/ no chipotle seasoning; Sparkling water” “Finding a place to eat out is often tricky due to what I can and can’t eat. GYG’s customisable menu gives me a range of delicious and clean choices.”

The Guzman y Gomez team also shared a selection of forgotten menu items you may not know about (I definitely didn’t).

Most notably, these guys have a breakfast menu many people forget to take advantage of. You can grab churro toast, a brekkie burrito or a hash brown (tell me churro toast doesn’t sound like a dream).

The restaurants are also vegan-friendly, so plant-based folks can feel comfortable ordering away, too.

And if you’re on a budget, you can rest easy that the meals are pretty affordable. Plan to order the cheapest items on the Guzman y Gomez menu with this write-up on the best value-for-money dishes.

Is anyone else feeling hungry now?

This article has been updated since its original publish date.