Guzman y Gomez Is Now Serving the Breakfast of Champions Wrapped in a Tortilla

At the mention of Guzman y Gomez, images of chips and guac tend to flood the mind. Perhaps accompanied by a margarita? Perhaps with a bottle of Jarritos, instead.

I don’t, however, have images of breakfast foods rushing to my mind’s eye every time I hear the name, Guzman y Gomez. That, it seems, is a huge shame. Because the Mexican fast-food joint actually has a pretty incredible breakfast menu.

One that (as we highlighted in an older piece) many of us have been sleeping on for too long.

The restaurant chain’s latest breakfast menu item just might change that, however. Guzman y Gomez has announced today that they will now be serving breakfast tacos as a part of their brekkie menu.

In a statement on the new offering, GYG wrote the tacos are a combo of “soft flour tortilla filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, melted Jack Cheese, GYG’s signature Pico de Gallo and jalapeño ketchup. Top up your taco with your choice of classic brekkie favs including bacon, chorizo or sauteed vegetables”.

Are you drooling yet?

Man, tacos are the greatest. They’re also cheap AF, which is a nice little treat. You can get a breakfast taco, hashbrown and coffee for $7.50, which is pretty damn affordable.

The tacos join old favourites the breakfast burrito, breakfast quesadilla, guacamole on toast and a heap of other options.

GYG’s Café Hola Breakfast menu is served up until 10:30 am in selected stores. Check out where you can grab these babies here.