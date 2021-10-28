These Are the Healthiest Menu Items From Guzman y Gomez Australia, According to a Nutritionist

Aussie dining chain Guzman y Gomez is a well-loved fast food option for a few reasons. One, because who doesn’t love Mexican cuisine? And two, GYG’s menu has built up a reputation for being a healthier option for people short on time who want something yum to chow down on.
Seeing as you all seemingly got a kick out of hearing which Guzman y Gomez Australia menu items staff enjoy the most (there are a few), we thought it may also be of interest to take a peek at which meals at GYG are the healthiest of the bunch.
GYG’s resident nutritionist, Sarah Patterson, shared a list with the Lifehacker Australia team for health-conscious folks who want a tasty feed from the Guzman y Gomez menu.
The healthiest meal options from GYG Australia
In terms of the standard GYG Australia menu options, Patterson shared that you can’t really go past salads and burrito bowls.
She shared that these two options “are the best way to go if you’re needing to order something lighter that you can modify to suit whatever your eating style and preferences are”.
If you’re ordering a burrito bowl, the list of ingredients includes:
- Fluffy white or brown rice
- Succulent meat or veggies of your choice
- Australian Jack cheese
- Black beans
- House-made corn chips
- Pico de Gallo (a fresh-chopped tomato salsa)
- House-blend salsa
You can also remove extras like melted cheese and sour cream when ordering a GYG burrito bowl if you like.
For the salad fans in the room, ingredient options include:
- Bed of mixed greens
- Pico de Gallo (a fresh-chopped tomato salsa)
- Cucumber
- Carrots
- Chipotle Mayo
- Succulent meat or veggies of your choice
If you’re keen on breakfast menu items rather than lunch or dinner, Patterson shared that her top GYG healthy options are the guacamole on toast or the scrambled egg bowl.
Guac on toast is simply sourdough toast topped with either avocado or guacamole. And the scrambled egg bowl includes:
- Fluffy scrambled eggs
- Jack cheese
- Pico de Gallo
- House-Made Corn Chips
- Your choice of filling (Bacon, Chorizo or Veggies)
If you’re interested, you can also find the KJ count for most menu items at Guzman y Gomez Australia, along with a pretty detailed nutritional breakdown (allergen and dietary information) for dishes at the restaurants online.
Oh, and if you’re super fond of clean eating, it’s also worth noting that you can add GYG’s sauteed vegetables with guacamole to every meal on the menu.
Happy snacking, pals.
