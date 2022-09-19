Every Marvel Show on Disney+, Ranked

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When Disney’s streaming service launched a few years back it offered a promising new frontier for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to expand (even more). Fast forward a few years and Disney+ is now home to nine Marvel shows, with many more on the way.

Just like the MCU movies, preference for the Disney+ series is subjective, and quite honestly all of them have really good critics scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

But it remains that some offer a more entertaining experience than others, so we’ve ranked them for you below.

(Note: we’ve only listed the canon MCU series here which doesn’t include titles like the ex-Netflix Marvel shows or Agents of SHIELD).

All the Marvel Disney+ shows, ranked

1. Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel is the best Disney+ Marvel show to date and this is a hill I will die on.

The coming-of-age dramedy is so much fun. Iman Vellani brings a vibrant energy to her role as Kamala Khan; a teenage superhero fan who learns to become a hero herself after receiving powers from a mysterious family heirloom.

Ms Marvel has style, teenage drama and wholesome family vibes for days. We’ll see Kamala again in the upcoming project The Marvels, but please join me in also manifesting a second season for this wonderful show.

2. WandaVision

You can’t cast Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn in a show and not expect it to be an absolute banger.

Starring Wanda Maximoff and Vision in a series of episodes that replicated the styles of different comedy eras, WandaVision brought a refreshing new mystery to the screen.

WandaVision was the first MCU series on Disney+ and it managed to explore the complexities of grief and revenge, whilst also having us on the edge of our seats with theories each week.

3. Loki

Loki was another Marvel show on Disney+ that had everyone obsessing over varying theories.

The mind-bending sci-fi series stars the variant of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief that managed to escape in Avengers: Endgame and is quickly picked up by the Time Variance Authority and forced to put the timeline right.

Loki has major repercussions for the Marvel universe, making it one show you can’t miss on Disney+.

4. Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye has always been a bit of a background character when set among the other Avengers, but he really shines in his solo series.

This is mainly due to his excellent relationship with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, who breaks onto the scene as Clint Barton’s protege and helps him to right the wrongs he committed as the Ronin, all in time for Christmas.

Hawkeye is an action-packed adventure series that features great character dynamics, family drama and superstar cameos.

5. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may not have stunned in the story department, it made up for it with excellent character development for Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.

The unlikely duo is thrown into conflict over the legacy of their friend Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, which results in the rise of a new-age terrorism group and the return of the questionable super soldier serum.

TFATWS is a gritty action drama with an important message that will definitely appeal to Captain America fans.

6. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is still currently airing on Disney+, but it’s already made an impact.

Tatiana Maslany is mean and green in the new series as a lawyer-turned-hulk who fights superhero legal cases and breaks the fourth wall to give very relatable 21st-century advice.

It’s Marvel’s first TV comedy and it’s chock full of cameos that are sure to excite any MCU fan.

7. Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac stars as Steven Grant, a museum employee who learns he has more than one personality and that said personality happens to be Moon Knight, a servant of the Egyptian god Khonshu.

Moon Knight is darker, grittier and more supernatural than any of the other Marvel Disney+ shows before it, but despite Isaac’s incredible performance, it doesn’t quite stick the landing.

8. What If…?

What If…?’s animation style is a compelling and fun way for the MCU to explore alternate realities but, despite having many of the MCU actors reprise their voice roles, it doesn’t quite grab in the same way the live-action series do.

In true anthology style, it has stand-out episodes that will appeal to different groups of fans, but that also makes much of the series hit or miss.

9. I Am Groot

I Am Groot is an adorable, wholesome insight into the Guardian’s life, while he’s in his sweet Baby Groot phase. It’s a short series with just five episodes that equal around 30 minutes of content.

It’s not of any lesser quality than the other Marvel Disney+ shows but it does fail to leave much of an impact. It’s a nice, easy watch for when you have a spare half hour, but not an essential one.

What other MCU shows are coming to Disney+?

This list is set to grow with many more Marvel projects set to release on Disney+ in Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU.

Some of the ones we know about include Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, Echo, Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again, all of which will add to the ever-expanding story of the MCU. We’ll be sure to add them to this list as they are released.

When you’re ready to dive into all these Marvel shows you’ll find them streaming on Disney+.

Do you agree with our rankings? It’s Marvel, so probably not, but do let us know your favourites in the comments.